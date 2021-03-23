Poco X3 Pro India Pricing tipped to be under Rs 20,000, launch on March 30

Highlights Poco X3 Pro has been launched in global markets.

It is priced very aggressively outside of India.

Poco X3 Pro India launch scheduled for March 30.

The Poco X3 Pro was launched globally on Monday evening, alongside the Poco F3 and is priced very aggressively at just 199 Euros (early bird) for the base variant. The smartphone is set to be launched in India on March 30 and might be priced as aggressively here as well. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the POCO X3 Pro India price will be under Rs 20,000. This will put the Poco X3 Pro in direct competition with Redmi Note 10 Pro and upcoming Realme 8 Pro.

The major advantage it has over the other two devices is the presence of a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. This is an improved version of Snapdragon 855 chipset from 2019. While the Poco X3 Pro is tipped to cost less than Rs 20,000 in India, it might only be true for the base variant. The exact pricing of the device will be known on March 30.

Poco X3 Pro Price

The Poco X3 Pro price in the global markets is Euros 249 (Rs 21,480) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Poco has set the early bird price of the phone at Euros 199. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB variant of the smartphone will sell at Euros 299 (Rs 25,793). The early bird price of this phone is Euros 249.

Poco X3 Pro features and specifications

Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch display with full HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone will come in Phantom Black, Metal Bronze and Frost Blue colour options. The smartphone comes with a dual-textured body to avoid fingerprint smudges. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using the microSD card.

The Poco X3 Pro features a quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and dual 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it will have a 20-megapixel camera. The camera on Poco X3 Pro will feature Clone Video and Dual Video modes.

The smartphone will have a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Poco claims that the smartphone can juice up from 0 to 100 per cent in 59 minutes.