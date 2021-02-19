Poco X3 Pro may launch in India in second week of March

Highlights Poco X3 Pro India launch tipped for early March.

The smartphone has received multiple certifications.

Poco X3 Pro will succeed Poco X3.

Poco has been active in India in the last few weeks. The company first launched its budget offering the Poco M3 and then unveiled a new logo this week. It is now planning to launch a new smartphone in March. Poco X3 Pro which appeared on a number of certification websites across the world can be launched in India in second week of March, according to tipster Debayan Roy. The same leakster had correctly speculated the launch date of the POCO X3 back in September.

Given that the smartphone has acquired most certifications, the tip is believable. So far, the smartphone has received approval from certification platforms like FCC, SIRIM, IMDA, EEC, and BIS. These certification authorities have revealed that the model number of the device is M2102J20SG/I.

Poco X3 Pro expected specs

The Poco X3 Pro will be an upgrade on last year's Poco X3. Even though the features have not been revealed yet, the smartphone is expected to packs the sm8150 SoC, which is a Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855+. It may come with MIUI 12, NFC and dual-band Wi-Fi. The smartphone is likely to feature a quad camera setup at the back with 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The smartphone can feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The customers should get the charger inside the retail box.

Ahead of the possible launch, the company has unveiled a new brand logo and company mascot. The new visual identity is exclusive to the Indian division of the brand. The company also revealed a new tagline  Made of Mad. Poco also unveiled a new company mascot which looks like an emoji and is part of the new logo.

To recall, Poco had started as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in 2018 and launched Poco F1 as its first smartphone in the country. Last year it separated from the parent company to establish itself interpedently and since then, has been focusing on budget and mid-range smartphones. Poco still shares manufacturing and even actual hardware with Xiaomi devices. The two companies also rebrand their smartphones for different markets.