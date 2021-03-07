Poco X3 Pro specification tipped online ahead of global launch

Highlights POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3 will launch globally later this month.

POCO F3 will be rebranded as Redmi K40.

POCO X3 Pro will get the Snapdragon 860 SoC and 120Hz FHD+ display.

A popular tipster online has shared that the Poco will be launching the Poco X3 Pro in March 2021.

[Exclusive] POCO is indeed launching the POCO X3 Pro and the POCO F3 globally very soon

Launch could very well happen in March. POCO F3 = Redmi K40

Plus, as per my source, the X3 Pro could likely feature a SD860 processor, 120Hz FHD+, around 5200mAh battery.#POCOX3Pro#POCOF3  Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 4, 2021

The Snapdragon 860 chipset is expected to be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 855 launched in 2019. The previous chipset is an octa-core chipset built on the 7nm process, with a peak frequency of 2.96GHz and an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU. The phone will feature an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,200mAh battery.

Since the POCO F3 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40, it should have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 870 chipset with 5G connectivity, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Redmi K40 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage and features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It runs an Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system and is powered by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.