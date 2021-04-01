Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: All that's new and everything that remains same

Highlights Poco X3 Pro was launched in India this week.

New Poco smartphone borrows features from Poco X3.

The smartphone packs Snapdragon 860 SoC.

Poco has launched the much-hyped Poco X3 Pro in India this week, days after the smartphone was launched globally. The smartphone succeeds last year's Poco X3 and comes with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. It is the first smartphone to pack this Qualcomm chipset but, borrows some of its features from the Poco X3. The Poco X3 Pro is also priced under Rs 20,000 for the base variant but the smartphone maker has also reduced the cost of Poco X3 by Rs 2000.

This leaves the interested buyers to make a difficult decision whether to buy Poco X3 Pro for a better processor or stick to the Poco X3 that is lighter on pocket. While we are yet to get our hands on the Poco X3 Pro and bring a detailed review later, here is a quick comparison of the two smartphones to understand everything that has changed and all that remains the same.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Display

Both the smartphones have the same display with similar features. The Poco X3 Pro continues to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling. The only difference is that the new smartphone is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, instead of Gorilla Glass 5 used on Poco X3.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Design

Both the smartphones look very similar, at least in images. They have similar rear panel with plastic back, dual-tone finish and a large circular module up top. Both Poco X3 and Poco X3 Pro have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both the phones have the same stereo speaker setup as well.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Performance

Performance is what differentiates the two smartphones. The Poco X3 Pro packs a more powerful 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset which may not offer 5G support but is great for gaming or other demanding tasks. The Poco X3 had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G a mid-range chip, recently used by Xiaomi on the Redmi Note 10 series. The difference in two Chipset is significant and should be enough to spend extra money for.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Camera

While you get an improved processor, the camera department has witnessed few cuts. The Poco X3 Pro features a 48-megapixel main sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The Poco X3 comes with a 64-megapixel main sensor and 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens while the other two sensors remain the same. Both the smartphones feature a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

Poco X3 Pro vs Poco X3: Battery and charging

Another department that sees cuts is the battery. The Poco X3 Pro features a smaller 5,160mAh battery against the 6000mAh battery on the Poco X3 Pro. Both the phones have support for 33W fast charging.

So clearly, Poco has equipped the X3 Pro with a faster processor but has compromised on other departments like battery and camera. The Poco X3 Pro price starts at Rs 18,999 while the Poco X3 now costs Rs 14,999. But, the X3 Pro still makes for an excellent device with Snapdragon 8-series chipset under Rs 20,000. Stay tuned for our full review.