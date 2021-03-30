Poco X3 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 18,999

Highlights Poco X3 Pro packs Snapdragon 860 SoC.

The smartphone has quad rear camera setup.

Poco X3 Pro comes with 33W fast charger.

The Poco X3 Pro has been launched in India. The much-awaited and hyped smartphone is the first to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor in the country. The smartphone is claimed to succeed 2018's Poco F1 in terms of performance but is an upgrade on last year's Poco X3 which came with similar design and camera system but an older processor. The Poco X3 Pro has already been launched globally. It was unveiled last week alongside the more powerful Poco F3.

The smartphone comes with a quad camera setup at the back and features a display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The other highlights of the smartphone include a big battery pack and fast charging support. The smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart on April 6 at 12 noon.

Poco X3 Pro price in India

The Poco X3 Pro price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant while the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant costs Rs 20,999. Customers can get Rs 1000 instant discount using ICICI Bank Credit cards. The phone comes in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze colour options. Globally, the smartphone is priced at EUR 249 (around Rs 21,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 299 (around Rs 25,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Poco X3 Pro features and specifications

The Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is same as last year's Poco X3. The design language of the both the phones is also very similar with a circular camera module at the middle. The panel supports HDR10 and has 450 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. It is the first smartphone to come with this chipset. The users can choose between 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.

The Poco X3 Pro features the same camera setup as last year's Poco X3. This includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with PDAF, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, you get a 20-megapixel camera.

The smartphone packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It is claimed to charge from 0 to 59 per cent in 30 minutes and from 0 to 100 per cent in 59 minutes. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.