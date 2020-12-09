Pornhub bans downloads, unverified users can no longer upload videos after alarming report on abuse

Highlights Pornhub will only allow identified users to upload content on the website.

Pornhub on Tuesday announced that it would allow only identified users to upload content on its website. The move was announced after a report by New York Times highlighted that the website monetizes rape videos, nonconsensual videos. The publication alleged that PornHub is infested with child pornography.

Pornhub in a statement announced that it will not only upload from unidentified users. "Today, we are taking major steps to further protect our community. Going forward, we will only allow properly identified users to upload content. We have banned downloads. We have made some key expansions to our moderation process, and we recently launched a Trusted Flagger Program with dozens of non-profit organizations. Earlier this year, we also partnered with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and next year we will issue our first transparency report. Full details on our expanded policies can be found below," the statement read.

Pornhub had also shared a list of changes it will be making to its website following the explosive report by NYT.

 Pornhub will only allow uploads who are verified. This means that only content partners and people within the Model Program will be able to upload content to Pornhub. The website is also planning to introduce a verification process that would let users upload content after proper verification.

 Pornhub has removed the option of downloading videos from its website with immediate effect. Only the paid subscribers in the Model Program will be able to download content.

 Pornhub stated that it will regularly monitor search terms within the platform. In recent months we deployed an additional layer of moderation. "The newly established "Red Team" will be dedicated solely to self-auditing the platform for potentially illegal material. The Red Team provides an extra layer of protection on top of the existing protocol, proactively sweeping content already uploaded for potential violations and identifying any breakdowns in the moderation process that could allow a piece of content that violates the Terms of Service," the website read.

Pornhub also announced that it will release a Transparency Report consisting of their content moderation results from 2020.

Columnist Nicholas Kristof in his report on the New York Times alleged that Pornhub is infested with rape videos. He also alleged that the site carries revenge on pornography and other videos that were shot without the consent of the people features in it.

Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president, and executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation had questioned Visa and MasterCard for partnering with PornHub. He said in a statement, "Companies like Visa and MasterCard who partner with Pornhub are also profiting from the rape of children."