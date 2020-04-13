Prepaid plans under Rs 200 by Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

Highlights Vodafone has a total of three plans under Rs 200 such as Rs 199, Rs 149 and Rs 129

The telecom giants Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio have an interesting mix of prepaid plans. They have plans for people who are aggressive internet users as well as for the ones, who only use their phones for calling. So there are a plethora of prepaid plans to choose from if you don't want to spend more than Rs 200 on your monthly recharge.

However, do not expect much data benefits as these plans are only designed for people who do not require too much data. Here are the plans by Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel under Rs 200.

Vodafone

Vodafone has a total of three plans under Rs 200 such as Rs 199, Rs 149 and Rs 129. The Rs 199 plan offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMSes per day but has a validity of 24 days and offers a free subscription to Vodafone Play and Zee5. The Rs 129 and Rs 149 prepaid plans offer a total of 2GB internet data, but the 129 plan is valid for 24 days whereas the Rs 149 plan is valid for 28 days. The plans offer unlimited calling and provide 300SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio

Jio plans under Rs 200 offer the best internet benefits. There are plans such as Rs 199, Rs 149, Rs 129. The Rs 199 plan comes with 1.5GB data per day, Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes and 100 SMSes and has a validity of 28 days. The Rs 149 plan offers 1GB data per day, Jio to Jio Unlimited calls, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 300 minutes and 100 SMSes per day and it is also valid for 28 days. Then there is another plan that costs Rs 129 plan. It offers a total of 2GB data, Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes and a total of 300 SMSes. The pack is valid for 28 days.

Airtel

Airtel has quite an interesting set of prepaid plans under Rs 200 such as the Rs 98, 149 and Rs 179 plans. The 98 plan is more like a top-up plan that offers a total of 6GB internet data and it is valid for 28 days. The Rs 149 plan provides a total of 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to all networks and 300 SMS. It has a validity of 28 days. The Rs 179 plan offers similar benefits but also comes with a life insurance cover of Rs 2 Lakhs from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

