PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile fake APK can harm your phone, better wait for official launch next month

Highlights Battlegrounds Mobile India may finally be released sometime in June.

Right now, there are no official APK files or download links available.

You should avoid falling for fake and malicious links promising you access to the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile is the PUBG Mobile alternative mobile gamers have been waiting for since last year. Krafton, the parent company of PUBG Mobile, last week announced that the battle royale game PUBG Mobile will return to India soon, although it did not provide a release date. And even though this news brought some respite, some eager fans are scouring the internet to get their hands early on Battlegrounds Mobile India. The high demand has, thus, led to a deluge of fake APK files and download links. And accessing them may harm your phone.

After last week's announcement, people keeping ill intentions began to flood the internet with malicious and fake download links that claim early access to Battlegrounds Mobile. A simple search on Google came back with thousands of results that were related to downloading Battlegrounds Mobile. Since Krafton has not made any announcement regarding the APK files, it is obvious that all these links and APK files that you are seeing on the internet, social media, and even in the WhatsApp group of your gamer friends are absolutely fake. And there is a high chance some of these links or APK files contain malware or ransomware that, on installation, may harm your phone.

Krafton did mention that it will open pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India before a wider release. But specifics were not available. That is why we do not quite know when people in India will be able to register for the battle royale game, or what platform it exactly will arrive on first. There is a lot of grey area right now, which these malevolent people are taking advantage of.

Consider it a sliver of hope, but a YouTuber is claiming that Battlegrounds Mobile India may arrive in June. According to PUBG Mobile content creator Ocean Sharma (via Sportskeeda) Battlegrounds Mobile will be available in June. He told the publication that the first announcement -- which is the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India -- has been made, while a second one that could be around the trailer release may take place by the end of this month. And if all goes well, Battlegrounds Mobile will be available for pre-registration in June. It is also likely Krafton will provide APK files on the new website for the game. This claim is in line with a previous one by another YouTuber who claimed closeness with people privy to the development.

Additionally, the YouTuber has claimed that Krafton has also renamed the Korean version of PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile. And that is why similarities between the two versions are likely. And it is also possible that the release of both versions may happen around the same timeframe.

If these claims turn out true, we may see official APK files or download links from Krafton next month. And those are what you should download to access Battlegrounds Mobile, rather than falling for the fake ones rampant on the internet right now.