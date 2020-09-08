PUBG may return to India soon, Korean company takes control back from Tencent

Highlights PUBG Corporation will take back controls from Tencent Games.

Days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India, PUBG corporation has decided to no longer authorize the PUBG mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. Earlier this week, the Indian government announced a ban on PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps including Apus Launcher Pro, AppLock, WeChat Work, Baidu among others. The government had alleged that the apps were "prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, defense of India, and public order."

As part of the latest developments, PUBG Corporation has announced that PUBG Mobile will no longer be controlled by Tencent Games in India and the South Korean-company will take the full charge of all the subsidiaries. This could mean that the PUBG Mobile will be unbanned in the country soon.

"PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.In the light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans," the statement issued by PUBG read.

Now, it is important to note that PUBG Mobile was banned in India but PUBG is still available for users. This is because PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of the PUBG gamed, which was originally developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. However, PUBG Mobile came to the shore when the Chinese company Tencent Games bought a 1.5% stake in Bluehole Studio. This was the version that was banned by the Indian government due to its connection with China but not the PC version of the mobile gaming app.

"PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India. In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events," the statement read.

The government had earlier banned TikTok and 58 other apps in India. The apps were first removed from the app stores and then blocked on the networks. This meant that people could no longer download TikTok initially and then the users that already had the app, could not use the app anymore after it was blocked by servers. Apart from TikTok, popular app including Shareit, WeChat, CamScanner, UC Browser was also banned during the first wave of Chinese apps ban in India.