PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update with Livik map now available on Android, iOS in India

Highlights PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is now available to download in India.

The update brings the much-awaited Livik map on Android and iOS.

There are certain other enhancements made to PUBG Mobile with the update.

PUBG Mobile version 0.19.0 is now rolling out to players in India on both Android and iOS. The biggest change the update brings is the new Livik map that will sit next to the popular Miramar, Vikendi, Sanhok, and Erangel maps in the popular battle royale game. There is a host of new vehicles and weapons with the new map that is exclusively rolling out for the mobile version in beta. The developers have been teasing the Livik map for quite some time and it is finally here ahead of its launch on the PC and Xbox versions.

How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update and Livik Map?

On your Android or iOS device, you can either visit the respective app store, Google Play Store and App Store, respectively, or you can open PUBG Mobile and let the game download the map from the server. The size of the update is 0.9GB on Android while it is 2.3GB on iOS, so you might want to connect to Wi-Fi for the latter. After the update is downloaded, the PUBG Mobile will reboot for the changes to take effect.

PUBG Mobile Livik Map: What's in?

The Livik map is another map released by the developers to increase the engagement on the game. It is similar to the ones we have seen before - Erangel, Sanhok, Vivendi, and Miramar - but the developers are claiming it will offer more zing and action-packed sessions to players. It is a 2x2 square kilometre map that has Nordic backdrops and elements that belong to the region.

There will be 15-minute matches in the map in the Standard mode only since the Livik map is in beta. With the Livik map, PUBG has also introduced P90 SMG and MK12 marksman rifle as new weapons. The vehicle range has also been updated to include the Monster Truck in the Livik map. PUBG has also said it is making the Payload and RageGear modes playable only on weekends while the Bluehole mode will be done away with. The combat settings and teammate matching have been improved with the update, as well.

The developers have, however, promised to bring in more features in the stable version, the release date of which is not known at the moment.

The PUBG players who will update their games to the version 0.19.0 between July 7 and July 13 will be eligible to receive 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and a Nightmare Helmet for their avatar.