PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta now available, brings the awaited Godzilla vs Kong theme

PUBG Mobile will soon be getting the much-awaited Godzilla vs Kong theme as a part of Season 19. And while most players will have to wait for that, people who are using the beta versions can now indulge in the monster event in the game. The PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta has begun rolling out to players, and it brings along the monster verse where Godzilla and King Kong will drive the new season.

Since this is a beta version, you will need to be a tester. The game is not available to regular players right now but the company will roll out the stable update soon. And this beta version gives a peek at what PUBG Mobile Season 19 will bring. There are going to be a Godzilla theme on the Erangel map, a Kong theme on the Sanhok map, and a Mecha Godzilla theme on the Livik map. All the new things will show up in Classic matches across maps.

Besides King Kong and Godzilla, there will be some other wild monsters that you will love to engage in a fight with. There will be Skull Crawlers on the map, as well. According to the gameplay videos posted by some beta players, a brutal Godzilla will suddenly show up in the Erangel map and release his Atomic Breath. There will also be an option to dominate the all-new TDM (Team Death Match) map called Hanger in the new update.

Here is how you can download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update.

 First, you need to go to the website of PUBG Mobile and download the new beta version. Make sure you have the "Install from Unknown Sources" setting turned on.

Note: If you are in India, it is illegal to play PUBG Mobile, no matter if it is the beta version.

 Now, install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK file on your Android phone. Grant the app permissions it requires to run properly on your phone.

 After the installation process is complete, you will see a guest option that you have to tap. A dialog box will open, and you will be required to insert the invitation code here. The invitation code ensures the beta version remains available to people who are interested in testing. This code is available from the global version of the game after the player meets the eligibility criteria.

 Now, if you are deemed eligible and provided with the code, enter it in the blank field and tap the yellow button. After this, you will reach the final menu where all new settings and features will become available to the version.