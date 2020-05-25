PUBG MOBILE advises players not to damage vending machines in Mad Miramar: Here's why

Highlights The PUBG MOBILE team advises players not to damage the vending machines.

Damaged vending machines will sound an alert, notifying nearby enemies.

Vending machines can be used as part of squad strategies to score more kills.

The recent update to PUBG MOBILE introduced a couple of changes to the gameplay, with the biggest one being the updated Miramar map. Called Mad Miramar, the new desert map has new locations for battles and even a race track for some vehicular fun. Miramar was also given new vending machines that deliver painkillers and energy drinks to players in the middle of the match. The PUBG team now has some important information regarding this.

If you have tried Mad Miramar, you must know that the vending machines vary the number of goodies for different players. Your squadmates may end up with multiple energy drinks or painkillers whereas you may end up with just one, even after repeated attempts. In the middle of a heated match, this could obviously frustrate you and may even lead you to attack it.

The PUBG MOBILE team advises you from doing so. If you try attacking the vending machine with weapons, it will sound an alert immediately. This gives out your location to nearby enemies, who may pounce upon this opportunity to gain more kills in their favour. Hence, you and your squad may suddenly find yourselves surrounded by enemies from all sides.

However, this is not necessarily a disadvantage. If you have gathered many kills in a match, then the vending machine could help you set up a perfect trap. Your squad may set up comfortably and once you initiate the beacon alert on the machine, enemies may pour in from all directions. This could help if you have a strategy to make the most out of this opportunity.

The vending machines are located all across the Miramar map and players can use it to their advantage, depending on the location and the skillset of the squad.

Miramar also gained a Golden Mirado, a new open-top car finished in a coat of gold. The Golden Mirado spawns as a single unit in every match in Miramar and can be found in different spots. If you want to flaunt while moving around during the match, the Golden Mirado is a great way to do that. You can also try out the race track that lets you jump across dunes and cliffs with your team.

The latest version of PUBG MOBILE also activated the new Blue Zone mode which constantly keeps shifting the blue zones to make for more interactive gameplay sessions. The Royale Pass Season 13 hs also gone live with new toy-themed missions and rewards.