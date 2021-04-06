PUBG Mobile bans over 1.6 million accounts in crackdown against cheaters

Highlights PUBG Mobile has announced it has banned over 1.6 million accounts.

A whopping 34 per cent of the total accounts were using Auto-Aim Hacks.

The anti-cheat report shows the banned accounts from March 28 through April 1.

In yet another massive crackdown, PUBG Mobile has banned over 1.6 million accounts that were found cheating. The anti-cheating report, which PUBG Mobile releases every month, for April shows that 1,691,949 accounts were permanently banned from accessing the game. And this staggering number of accounts is from March 28 through April 1, which is about 5 days.

In what has become a common practice, PUBG Mobile bans at least 1 million accounts every month for tampering with the anti-cheat policy. These accounts use third-party hacks to ensure win and more kills in the battle, and this is not fair to the rest of the players. Especially the rookies who are not versed with the gameplay and lose the fight to these cheaters. PUBG Mobile keeps updating its anti-cheat system on a monthly basis to add all-new ways that these hackers use.

PUBG Mobile has provided a breakup of these banned accounts. A whopping 35 per cent of the banned accounts belonged to the Bronze category while the Diamond accounts stood for 13 per cent. While 12 per cent of Crown accounts were banned permanently, Platinum and Silver categories saw 11 per cent of accounts getting banned. Then, you have the Gold category with 9 per cent accounts in the ban and the Ace category with 8 per cent of the total blocked accounts. As usual, only 1 per cent of the total banned accounts belonged to the Conqueror category.

The anti-cheat report also sheds light on the types of cheats that were used in the game. 34 per cent of accounts used Auto-Aim Hacks while the accounts that used X-ray Vision were also 34 per cent of the total. Speed-hacks were used by 12 per cent of accounts. Of all the banned accounts, 6 per cent used Modification of Area Damage and 4 per cent took the help of Modification of Character Model. And finally, the remaining 10 per cent accounts used other sorts of cheats.

The banned accounts will never be able to access PUBG Mobile in the future. And this strict move against cheating accounts is a reminder of why PUBG Mobile players should not employ unfair means to gain an edge over enemies. PUBG Mobile has reiterated that cheating in the game will not be tolerated and yet, each month, we see over 1 million accounts seeing closure. This also shows how active and effective the anti-cheat system by PUBG Mobile is.