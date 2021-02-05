PUBG Mobile brings new Karakin map, new weapons, and more in latest beta

Highlights PUBG Mobile version 1.3.0 is now available through the beta channel.

PUBG Mobile is getting a horde of new features including a new map in the latest version 1.3.0. Before you get excited about what entails with the rollout of the new version, you should know that this is the beta version. This means that only testers get access to the new features while a stable version may arrive later. The highlighted changes with the PUBG Mobile version 1.3.0 are the new Karakin map, new weapons, a new vehicle, and a new Arena map. Tencent has not released patch notes yet for this version.

The beta version 1.3.0 will enter the stable channel after the current Season 17 is over. The Runic Power Mode available with the version 1.2 will end on March 21. This means this new version will also kick off Season 18 for PUBG Mobile players. For now, this news has less relevance for you if you are in India since PUBG Mobile is not legally accessible here. But some players have reported they are able to sideload the APK file of the PUBG Mobile global version. But we advise against doing that.

Moving to what is on offer in the new PUBG Mobile version 1.3.0, you have got the new Karakin map. The sixth battle royale map after Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik, is located on the North African coasts and stretches two square kilometres. It is dry, has an open environment, and is filled with boulders. The Karakin map supports only Classic Mode that can have a maximum of 64 players. There will be a Demolition Zone mechanic available on the map.

The Demolition Zone will allow players to turn buildings in the Karakin map into ashes so that players can have fewer hideouts. The demolition of buildings happens in real-time, in the purple area of the Mini-map, which is why it is advised players return to the safe zone to avoid getting trampled inside demolished buildings. There is a new mechanic that allows bullets to penetrate thin walls in the map, helping players damage enemies hiding behind these walls.

Among new weapons is a sticky bomb that can destroy a wall after sticking to it by a throw. After buildings are blown up, players will have new hideouts to crouch behind to defend themselves from attacks. In fact, there are some "hidden spaces" that can be unlocked only after buildings are destroyed using the sticky bomb. There is a new firearm called Panzerfaust that shoots rockets, which explode on hitting a surface. This weapon can damage thin walls, penetrate objects within a six-metre range. This is a single-use weapon, which is why players cannot use it more than once during the gameplay. There is also a new Mosin Nagant Sniper rifle.

PUBG Mobile had added a new motor glider in the update that will spawn around Erangel and Miramar maps. It is a two-person vehicle with a driver's seat and pillion who can use weapons from behind. To take off, this vehicle needs to hit the top speed but at the same time, the driver needs to understand that speed acceleration is directly proportional to fuel consumption.

Finally, the new version 1.3 for PUBG Mobile brings a new Arena map called Code-C. This map is small and has staggered passages that facilitate fast gameplay. This is meant for players who like to engage in an aggressive showdown, taking the help of assault rifles, sub-machine guns, and even sniper rifles.