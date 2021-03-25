PUBG Mobile collaborates with Godzilla vs Kong, players get to fight in movie-themed mode

Highlights PUBG Mobile will soon have Godzilla and King Kong in the gameplay.

Players will be required to fight the two characters in PUBG Mobile.

The Godzilla vs Kong movie is now in theatres in India but US release is on March 31.

PUBG Mobile is celebrating its third anniversary and over 1 billion downloads worldwide. And as a part of this celebration, PUBG Mobile has forged an interesting partnership with the Gozilla vs Kong movie. The latest edition in the Godzilla movie franchise is out in theatres in India and elsewhere and PUBG Mobile wants to capitalise on that. Tencent, the company that owns the publishing rights of PUBG Mobile, made an announcement that the game will soon feature the two main characters, Godzilla and King Kong, following the collaboration.

Adam Wingard, the director of the Godzilla vs Kong movie, shed some light on the partnership at the celebratory event of PUBG Mobile. He said that players will get to fight these two characters in the game. So, instead of engaging in a duel between each other, Godzilla and King Kong will fight the players. And while this sounds exciting -- and brings PUBG Mobile closer to Fortnite as far as special characters are concerned, there is not much known about this partnership right now. That will change when the movie goes in theatres in the US, even though it was released globally today.

PUBG Mobile confirmed that with a tweet. It said - "So you can take the battlefield - but what about Godzilla and Kong? Get ready for a gameplay mode where you will come face to face with both legends! Stay tuned for more details and catch the brand new movie Godzilla vs. Kong starting March 31st!" So, even though PUBG Mobile players around the world are maybe already watching Godzilla vs Kong in theatres, they will have to wait until a few more days for the in-game experience.

Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India, Indians have no luck.

PUBG Mobile recently rolled out the Hundred Rhythms 1.3.0 Update for all PUBG Mobile players. With this update, there are certain notable additions, such as the Karakin map, Season 18 Royale Pass, and new weapons. The Karakin map is based on a North African coast, which is why you get to have the Chicken Dinner in a desert.

According to the patch notes of PUBG Mobile Update 1.3.0, the Karakin map is dry, has an open environment, and is filled with boulders. The Karakin map stretches two square kilometres and supports only Classic Mode that can have a maximum of 64 players. There will be a Demolition Zone mechanic available on the map. And this Demolition Zone is what will define the Karakin map largely. It will spice up the gameplay by reducing the hideouts in the map, allowing players to turn buildings into ashes.