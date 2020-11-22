PUBG Mobile India APK appears on official website, here is everything we know about it

Highlights Some users noted that the developers were transferring data from PUBG Mobile to PUBG Mobile India servers as the users were greeted with account data migration message.

There has been no official word from PUBG Corporation on the date of the official launch of the PUBG Mobile India yet.

Reports have also noted that the new game, that is PUBG Mobile India will be able to recognise and allow the use of the old IDs of users who played PUBG Global.

It was an exciting and emotional moment for Indian PUBG players when they spotted the APK and Google PlaySTore download links on PUBG Mobile India's official website on Friday. The links did not work. They, however, raise a lot of speculation that developers were giving final touch-ups to the website. There has been no official word from PUBG Corporation on the date of the official launch of PUBG Mobile India yet. However, it is speculated a lot of things will become clear on the official Facebook page of the site when they are reportedly expected to conduct a press conference on November 24. So far, a lot of developments have been brought by the company to only strengthen the speculations of the launch that may happen soon.

-- On Friday, the APK download link of PUBG Mobile India briefly appeared for some users for a few hours on the site. The website showed two download options, out of which the first one led to an APK download link and the second led to the Google Play store. The former link led to a predated announcement while the latter redirected users to PUBG Mobile India's Facebook page, as per reports. This, however, raised speculation that the official site is testing the bandwidth before the official launch of PUBG Mobile India.

-- PUBG Mobile India has made changes in hopes to make it a win-win situation. Firstly, Krafton, PUBG's parent company, which severed ties with Tencent, will store the data of Indian users locally. Krafton signed a deal with Microsoft to store the user data on Azure Cloud servers, some of which are installed in India. This would mean that the data of Indian users will be stored on these servers, which is in line with the government's data localisation policy. As per reports, some users noted that the developers were transferring data from PUBG Mobile to PUBG Mobile India servers as the users were greeted with an "account data migration" message.

-- Pre-registration for PUBG Mobile India is already going on for select Android and iOS users on the Tap game sharing community. The listing says that the game will be available in English as well as in Hindi. PUBG Mobile India pre-registrations have started and some teasers have been released.

-- PUBG Mobile India will be in line with Indian sensibilities. The avatars will be fully clothed and a green liquid will replace the blood that will be shown when an enemy is shot dead. Moreover, a time-limit will be set on the game to counter the addictive nature of the game.

-- Reports have also noted that the new game, that is PUBG Mobile India will be able to recognise and allow the use of the old IDs of users who played PUBG Global. This would be convenient for the users as they can get some sort of continuity in the game. This will also mean that in-game purchases made in the global version will also be carried forward to the Indian version.

PUBG was banned in India in Spetember due to its Chinese origin and the Indian servers went offline in October.

