PUBG Mobile India cannot relaunch with just new company, would need govt's permission

PUBG Mobile India may have hit a dead-end over its release. According to a new report, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has denied PUBG Corporation permission to launch the conveniently tweaked version of PUBG Mobile. The government is said to remain unconvinced from the several changes PUBG Corporation has made to seek the ban lift, saying that a new company for a banned entity is not acceptable.

According to Indiesport, citing an official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the ban will continue to be in effect. "There is no change in that stance at this stage," the official was quoted as saying in the report. This statement alone did not alone specify what the government is planning to do about the PUBG Mobile India. But the publication enquired further to know what opinion the government holds right now. And the government seems averse to the comeback of a banned entity.

"Any banned entity can't operate just by floating [a] new company. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India", the MeitY official was quoted as saying in the report. This would mean that PUBG Corporation's idea of erecting a new company to seek approval of the government for a successful re-entry of PUBG Mobile may not have convinced the government.

PUBG Corporation registered the eponymous company as its Indian entity on November 21 with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Karnataka, onboarding Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, who was the boss of corporate development at Krafton, the parent company of PUBG Corporation, and Kumar Krishnan Iyer, who has previously worked with Spotify and Accuweather, as two directors of PUBG Mobile India. The company was granted the ministry's permission.

Ever since PUBG Corporation announced it is going to make changes to its smash-hit mobile game so that it is allowed in India again, there was speculation that TikTok, which is owned by China's Bytedance, could also resort to the same method to come back to India. TikTok was banned in late June over its association with a Chinese company, which the government deems prejudiced to India's security. But the government is trying to put an end to any such expectation. "This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do," the official told Indiesport, where the person is referring to registering a new company to get the approval.

PUBG Corporation had announced in the Diwali week that it will launch a tweaked version of its game called PUBG Mobile India soon. It did not have a launch date back then but some reports suggested a December debut. But considering the current stalemate between the government and PUBG Corporation, the launch of PUBG Mobile India might get delayed by more than a month, giving its Indian and likeable counterpart FAU-G a chance to thrive in the market. FAU-G, developed by India-based nCore Games, is currently up for pre-registrations and could launch in app marketplaces soon.