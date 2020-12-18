PUBG Mobile India launch unlikely before March 2021

Highlights PUBG Mobile may not return to India until March next year.

A PUBG Corporation official said people will have to live with it.

PUBG Mobile was banned earlier this year by the government.

PUBG Mobile India might not launch until March 2021, according to a company official. This comes close on the heels of the responses that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) gave to two separate RTI applications filed by the media. PUBG Corporation is awaiting the approval from the government to bring back the battle royale, the global version of which was banned earlier this year. Although the new version called PUBG Mobile India is censored, PUBG Corporation is still seemingly facing troubles in getting a go-ahead.

With the current situation, PUBG Corporation does not seem optimistic about the launch of PUBG Mobile India. "Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but the situation is such that there has been no headwind or progress on the matter. We don't see the game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at least not before March 2021. It's unfortunate but everyone has to live with it," a PUBG Corporation official was quoted as saying in a report by InsideSport. This would mean PUBG Mobile India is not coming anytime soon, not even around the new year.

As much disappointing as this news might come as PUBG Mobile is playable through global versions in India. So people who know their way around PUBG Mobile, are not looking up to the launch of PUBG Mobile India as much as some others. Although the void left by PUBG Mobile was filled by the likes of Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire, ardent PUBG Mobile players have rooted for the new version, even though they will have to make do with censored elements in the game.

PUBG Corporation first teased the launch of PUBG Mobile India during the Diwali week, raising hopes of players that their beloved battle royale is coming soon. There are compromises that they will have to make but the game is at least arriving. However, the makers of PUBG Mobile India have been unsuccessful in getting the government to budge on its stern decision. The government of India banned PUBG Mobile over cybersecurity concerns, among others. All these apprehensions that led to the ban have been taken care of by PUBG Corporation with PUBG Mobile India, but these changes are falling short in convincing the government.

MeitY even said in its response to two RTI applications that it does not grant permission to any game or app to launch. This sounds a little misleading because it is the IT Ministry that has authority over the internet realm of India. The ministry banned the apps earlier this year. Moreover, PUBG Corporation got a new company called PUBG Mobile India registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs some days back in Bengaluru.

For what it is worth, it is going to be difficult for PUBG Mobile to come back to the Indian gaming segment. But outside of it, PUBG Mobile is shining. It emerged as the top-grossing mobile game of 2020, according to a survey by analytics firm Sensor Tower.