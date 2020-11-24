PUBG Mobile India now a registered company in India, game to launch soon

Highlights PUBG Corporation has registered PUBG Mobile India as a company.

PUBG Mobile India is now registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

This means the PUBG Mobile India game is coming soon.

PUBG Mobile India is not just a game that you are anticipating now, it has become a registered company in India. PUBG Corporation, the company that owns PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India, and PUBG Mobile Lite titles, has set up its Indian subsidiary that is called the same as the game that is launching soon. The company has been registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh. The registration took place on November 21, which means the company is closer to launching the PUBG Mobile India than before.

The registration of PUBG Mobile India as a company comes close on the heels of the announcement that PUBG Corporation made in the Diwali week. It said that the company will erect an Indian subsidiary, into which an investment of as large as $100 million (roughly Rs 739.72 crore) would go into. According to the screenshots of the company's listing on the ministry website (via liquipediamemphiz), PUBG Mobile India has been registered with a paid-up capital of Rs 5 lakh while the total authorised capital is Rs 15 lakh.

PUBG Mobile India headquarter and leaders

The new company has been registered in Bengaluru, which could be the headquarters for the Indian subsidiary of PUBG Corporation and will control the operations of PUBG Mobile India game.

Krafton's head of corporate development, Sean (Hyunil) Sohn has been appointed as one of the two directors of PUBG Mobile India. The other director is Kuma Krishnan Iyer who has served as a director in more than 10 companies, including Spotify and Accuweather. The names of both the directors have been registered with the registration of the company.

PUBG Mobile India's future strategy

At the time of announcing its re-entry into India's gaming realm, PUBG Corporation said that it would make an investment of $100 million into a new company that would serve as the Indian subsidiary of the PUBG Corporation. The name of the Indian subsidiary was not revealed back then, leading to assumptions that were based on multiple rumours that pointed that PUBG Corporation is looking for a publisher and talking to Paytm, Reliance Jio, and Airtel among others for this.

But none of these companies is likely showing up in the listing that has been filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The full picture is still not out but it seems PUBG Corporation has decided to go solo in India, after allegedly facing rejection from potential candidates that it was talking to. I am not sure if this will make things difficult for PUBG Mobile India in the country since the government had stated multiple reasons when banning the previous version. While PUBG Corporation has made some changes to allay those fears, its fate will rely on the government's nod.

The investment is a part of these changes that the company will use to boost various sectors of India, including esports and IT. PUBG Corporation had also said it will hold various esports tournaments with large prize pools to encourage esports in India, which is something that the government will pay attention to in regards with the boost in India's digital ecosystem. The government has a multi-faceted plan that it is carrying out under the Digital India initiative.

What lies ahead?

Now that PUBG Mobile India is now a registered company, the battle royale PUBG Mobile India game seems closer to its official launch in India. This will be marked with several advertisements, promotions, and the entry of the game on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Of course, the government permission is still important and will be needed before the company moves ahead with its plans.