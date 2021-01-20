PUBG Mobile India release date leaked? Here is what upcoming FAU-G rival is up to

Highlights PUBG Mobile India was speculated to launch on January 19.

Rumours are now rife that the launch may take place this week.

Sadly, PUBG Corporation seems to have nothing to share at the moment.

The biggest question in India's gaming industry is about the launch of PUBG Mobile India. But the answer to that question is something that no one can give right now. The deadlock between PUBG Corporation and the government has cast a shadow on the future of PUBG Mobile India, the Indianised version of the smash hit battle royale that was announced around Diwali last year to appease the infuriated government after the game's linkage to China was removed. Multiple reports are now suggesting the PUBG Mobile India game may release in India this week.

The first instance of the newfound information on the game's launch emerged when a PUBG influencer, who goes by the alias Maxtern, said he was dead sure PUBG Mobile India would debut between January 15 and January 19. Today is the day after that tentative date but there is no official announcement on the launch of PUBG Mobile India. And that is disappointing for both, the PUBG Mobile fans awaiting the game and the influencer who had to delete his account after failing to back his claims with substantial proofs, according to his declaration.

So, when exactly is PUBG Mobile India launching?

Honestly, I do not know given the current situation.

While the previous rumour ended with the account removal, the hype around the launch of PUBG Mobile India is gaining momentum. And as a part of this, the new speculation around the launch of PUBG Mobile India is floating around the internet. The grapevine suggests the PUBG Mobile India game may launch this week in India. Or maybe the next week or the week after. I am not sure. It is an unending churn from the rumour mill that will not stop until an official announcement.

Even if we fathom the speculation about PUBG Mobile India launching this week, it is already Wednesday, which means we are three days away from this week's end but PUBG Corporation is mysteriously mum about the situation. After the Diwali teaser, there is nothing the company said thereafter. Although some reports did.

Last year, multiple reports said the government was not budging over its decision of banning the PUBG Mobile along with over 100 other apps with linkage to China. An RTI was apparently filed to seek an answer, to which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that PUBG Mobile is a banned entity and that it cannot grant permission to it yet. The answer to this RTI was vague and misaligned with the PUBG Corporation's endeavours as it officially landed into India with a separate entity. The Krafton-owned company registered PUBG Mobile India as its Indian subsidiary with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Bengaluru.

Another rumour later quoted a PUBG Corporation official saying that there is no way the PUBG Mobile India will launch before March this year, considering the stalemate between the company and the Indian government. For now, the plans to bring PUBG Mobile back to India in a new censored avatar seem to be falling apart. And maybe finally meet demise if the company does not find a solution to the problem.