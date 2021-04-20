PUBG Mobile India release date teased again? Here is everything to know

Highlights PUBG Mobile India release date may have been tipped.

Let us face it, it has been exhausting to wait for the relaunch of the PUBG Mobile in India. Last year, the government imposed a ban on the world's most popular Battle Royale game. And since then, there has been a myriad of developments that have largely pointed out in one direction -- the relaunch is not going to happen anytime soon. Call it the woes the parent company Krafton is facing but PUBG Mobile India seems on its way to becoming history -- unless you take a look at a new tip. Dynamo, one of India's biggest gaming content creators, has leaked what could be the release date for PUBG Mobile India.

In a very cryptic post, Dynamo said the release of the first trailer of PUBG Mobile India, the Indianised (read censored) version of PUBG Mobile, may take place "on a double-digit date of a given month." The launch, however, may happen on a single-digit date of an unknown month. Now, this is extremely vague information where we do not even know numbers. And for that reason, I would advise readers to take this news with a pinch of salt. But we can put some faith here given Dynamo has been associated with PUBG Mobile for a long time. The creator even featured in one of the early teasers for PUBG Mobile India last year around Diwali.

This is not the first time a YouTuber has suggested a launch date for PUBG Mobile India. Previously, GodNixon aka Luv Sharma claimed PUBG Mobile has received the government's nod for relaunch but was unable to provide a particular date or any other specifics for the same. "According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, the exact release date nor the month haven't been finalized, but the game will indeed be returning," GodNixon said.

Krafton has been very hopeful about the relaunch of PUBG Mobile. In a gaming conference held with the support of the Indian government, a Krafton official said that the company is striving hard to get approval for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India. But again, while all of that sounds really optimistic -- at least to mobile gamers, the lack of a particular date is still there and that makes everything a bit vague.

Tired of waiting for PUBG Mobile, India's anticipating gamers were looking forward to the new game from Krafton. But when Krafton announced PUBG: New State, the brand-new game, the gamers were left disappointed because Krafton did not open registrations of PUBG: New State in India. And even though there is no information on whether this game is blocked in India, Krafton has made sure there is nothing that can turn off the Indian government. I am talking about the China link, due to which PUBG Mobile saw the ban last year. Right now, things are not very clear but let us hope Krafton finds a way to make PUBG Mobile a reality in India again.