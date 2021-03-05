PUBG Mobile India release still on cards? Krafton makes important announcement

Highlights PUBG maker Krafton is willing to make things right to bring the game back.

At a recent event supported by MeitY, Krafton official confirmed the possibility.

However, the release date of PUBG Mobile India is not available right now.

PUBG Mobile India may still be happening. Krafton, the company behind the PUBG IP, recently expressed optimism for the launch of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Speaking at a fireside chat with Nodwin boss Akshat Rathee at the Indian Gaming Show and Conference 2021, Krafton's corporate development boss Sean Hyunil Sohn said that the company "will work hard to make it (the launch of PUBG Mobile India) happen." The launch of PUBG Mobile India has been deadlocked because the government is not granting permission to Krafton to bring PUBG Mobile back to India although in a new, censored avatar.

"I cannot really tell timing or anything because we don't know yet," Sohn was quoted as saying in a report by the South Korean publication E Today. "We care about Indian market greatly. We will work hard to make it happen." Although Sohn's statements do not give a clear timeline of when PUBG Mobile India will be launched, it does give assurance that the company is hellbent on getting an approval for the battle royale game. The approval is deemed necessary by Krafton because it wants to go the legal way after PUBG Mobile -- which was developed by PUBG Corporation in collaboration with China's Tencent Games that also takes care of the publishing of games on Google Play Store and Apple App Store -- was banned last year for being a threat to India's security, per the government directive.

Sohn's statements also show how much willing Krafton is for the launch of PUBG Mobile India. It has been around six months since the game was legally blocked across various phone platforms and ISP servers and the void PUBG Mobile left was filled with the likes of Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire among others. India's own nCore Games, backed by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, released Fearless and United Guards, popularly known as FAUG, on January 26 earlier this year to give some respite. However, the half-baked game could not entice players. With the Death Match Mode due for release, FAUG is looking to quell the concerns.

The event was held with the support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Both the ministries played an important role in the decision that led to the ban on PUBG Mobile last year. This only tells that Krafton has confidence it will make things work even though the current situation looks bleak. Sohn also said, "Indian gamers were top DAU [daily active user] market for PUBG Mobile outside China."

And while Krafton has made it a priority to bring PUBG Mobile back to India as soon as it possibly can, it may also be planning to launch the PUBG: New State mobile title to India. But there is not much clarity around it. Previously, a report quoted Krafton saying that PUBG: New State release for Indian is not in the pipeline until PUBG Mobile India is out but days later the official website of the game was found to contain a full directory for the Hindi website. Although the codes for the Hindi website are disabled right now, the existence itself confirms the plans are in shape.