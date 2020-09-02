PUBG Mobile is now banned in India but PUBG is not because it's Korean

Highlights PUBG Mobile and 117 other apps have been in India.

Of these apps, PUBG for PC is not part of the list.

PUBG for PC is developed and managed by PUBG Corp, a South Korean company.

In the latest attack against Chinese apps, the government of India has now banned 118 new apps, in addition to the ones that it had announced a ban on before. Interestingly, the new list also contains applications such as PUBG Mobile -- a game that enjoys great popularity in India, with thousands of users logging into the application every days.

The government has announced that it is also banning PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG Mobile Lite, WeChat Work, and WeChat reading in addition to the PUBG Mobile. However, what's interesting is that among the list of these 118 banned apps, the one name that is missing is PUBG.

Why PUBG isn't banned in India?

While on paper the two may appear the same, but there is a vast difference between the two, with the latter being a game that's available for users on PCs, while the former as its name suggests is a game for mobile players. However, there's also another big difference between the two, one which has saved PUBG from being banned in India -- the publisher.

Of the two, only PUBG Mobile has a Chinese publisher, Tencent, with its servers majorly based in China. On the other hand, PUBG for PC is operated by a Korean publisher, the PUBG Corp. This appears to be the reason behind why the game is still going to be available on PC while remaining banned in India on mobiles.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, PUBG Mobile has been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, on grounds that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

In a release issued by the DOT, it has been revealed that the game has been banned after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking the app.

The move, as per the government, will help safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users and is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.