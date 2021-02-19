PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.20.1 now available for download with new features

Highlights PUBG Mobile Lite is now seeing a new version available for players.

You will find this update in the game and it will be rolled out automatically.

PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India which is why it is not advisable to download the APK in India.

PUBG Mobile may have become a precious part of the history in India after last year's ban but its global popularity is unflinchingly growing. And there is a good reason behind that. The developers left very little to achieve a wide user base. While the full-fledged PUBG Mobile app is available to play on mid-end and premium smartphones, those with less powerful hardware in their phones have PUBG Mobile Lite. This is essentially a watered-down version of the main game that lacks some features but has a comprehensive approach towards battle royale strategy. The PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in the version 0.20.1 for global players.

The interesting bit about this new version of PUBG Mobile Lite is that it shrinks the map and lobby sizes in the games, making players run for their lives and towards being victorious an even more adventurous feat. So when a player is engaged in a battle with enemies, they need to ensure they are within the circle that is slowly diminishing, indicated by the blue colour closing in where there are most players. Another change that is arriving with this update is the ability to choose fewer players in a match. There are some other enhancements done with the update but the addition of new vehicles is unlikely in the game.

So, if you are staying in India, we advise against going through this process because both PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile are banned by the government. The developer PUBG Corporation is trying to get the ban lifted but so far there has not been a concrete outcome, which is why the battle royale game is illegal to play. The two-game versions are also delisted from Android and iPhone's app stores.

How to download the PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.20.1?

There is only one way to download the new version but it will depend if you are an existing user or not.

-- If you have the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 version already installed on your phone, the version 0.20.1 will be available as an in-game update. This means that you do not need to download any extra files separately. Just go to the app, the app will download the patch automatically and reboot to apply new features available as a part of version 0.20.1.

-- If you do not have any previous instances of PUBG Mobile Lite on your device, the process is a little lengthier for you.

First, you have to visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website (just search this term on Google and probably it will be the first result). There, you will see the "APK Download" button. Hit it and then save the file. Now, you will need to install this APK file but it is possible you may not have given necessary permissions to the browser you used to download the app. Just follow through with the screen instructions for that. After you have given permission, come back to the install screen and install the app.

Once the app gets installed, open it and let it fetch the new version 0.20.1 automatically for you. Just like the previous step, the PUBG Mobile Lite app will need to be rebooted for the changes to take effect.