PUBG Mobile may come back soon, Korean developer hiring people in India

PUBG fans can heave a sigh of relief as the popular gaming app might make a comeback in India. As per reports, Kraffon, the South Korean company that owns PUBG Corporation has posted jobs on Linkedin for the Indian market. PUBG Mobile app was banned in India along with 117 Chinese apps by the government for its Chinese connections. However, PUBG Corp soon took back the publishing rights of the game from Tencent Games.

A job posting by PUBG Corporation on Linkedin hinted at the possible return of mobile gaming app in the Indian market. A job posting for "Corporate Development Division Manager" on LinkedIn was posted by PUBG Corp on behalf of Krafton on October 20.

Below the job posting, It can be seen that the job was posted by Krafton and not Tencent. Krafton in its introduction has written that it "offers a diversified portfolio of games on PC, Console and mobile devices including the blockbuster battle royal video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and MMORPG, TERA. The games have received worldwide acclaim, selling tens of millions of copies and winning multiple game awards worldwide. Headquartered in Korea, Krafton has operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia."

The company has also highlighted that they are "Actively recruiting".

It is no secret that PUBG Corporation which is owned by Korean company Krafton took back the publishing rights from Tencent Games to shed its Chinese tag. The company had announced that the South Korean-company will take full charge of all the subsidiaries.

"PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations. In the light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans," PUBG had said in the statement.

Notably, it was only PUBG Mobile that was banned in India and not PUBG which is still available on consoles and PC. It is because the PUBG Mobile came into action when the Chinese company Tencent Games bought a 1.5% stake in Bluehole Studio. The game was not banned because it was still owned and controlled by the South Korean company and not the Chinese company.

However, the PUBG fans in India could still play the game on their phones because the game servers are accessible through proxy servers and VPN. But if all goes as planned, users will be able to download it again from the App Stores and play it legally.

In the first wave of Chinese app bans in India, the government had banned TikTok and 58 other apps in India. The apps were first removed from the app stores and then blocked on the networks. This meant that people could no longer download TikTok initially and then the users that already had the app, could not use the app anymore after it was blocked by servers. Apart from TikTok, popular app including Shareit, WeChat, CamScanner, UC Browser was also banned during the first wave of Chinese apps ban in India.