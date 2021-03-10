PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass end date announced

Highlights PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass is going to end soon.

You have until March 15 to finish your missions and collect rewards.

The PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass will begin on March 17.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 is underway but it is going to end soon. And the Season 17 Royale Pass will also end with it. The Royale Pass for every season in PUBG Mobile brings a gamut of in-game collectables, such as skins, costumes, and other rewards. In the Royale Pass, players need to follow the tier system where they have to finish missions to be able to collect these rewards that they can use at every tier.

The PUBG Mobile Season 17 will end on March 15, if we go by the RP section in the game. This means you have around 5 days to collect the rewards for yourself and to do that you will need to complete missions in Season 17. After PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass will end, the RP section will be locked for about 24 hours, which is going to be a bummer for players who may want to finish the pending missions and collect the rewards. It is only after the lock from the RP section is lifted, the next season commences in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass

The PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass is scheduled to kick off on March 17, and like always, there will be two paid tiers for the RP. You can either spend 600UC (Unknown Cash) for the Elite Pass or go for the Elite Pass Plus, which will cost you 1800UC. The rewards for the next Royale Pass season in PUBG Mobile are said to include Heavenly Cadence Set outfit, Electronica Hearts skin for guns, and more. But you will have to wait for a few more days for PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass to start.

PUBG Mobile has also been updated to Update 1.3 with the new Hundred Rhythms Mode and Clowns' Tricks Gameplay. There are going to be three main skills on the spawn island in the new update, Guardian Armband, Recon Armband, and Camouflage Armband. Each skill comes with three abilities, one of them is most powerful and is available at the starting of the match and two passive buffs that need the unlocking of cassettes. Here is everything that players will get with new Armband skills.

Guardian Armband: Music Barrier - This skill activates a device that generates a semi-transparent column-shaped barrier that reduces the damage taken from bullets. Music Conversion - This skill activates an interactive feature for the barrier generator. This feature can be used to disable the barrier and recover the energy of allies within range instead. Pop Metal - Players and their allies will have decreased reload time when they are inside the barrier.

Recon Armband: Sonic Scan - This skill allows players to throw a scanning device forward to scan and mark enemies. Encore - This helps players recover health after knocking out marked enemies. Sound Burst - When there are marked enemies, the ammo you fire will carry an electric charge that serves damage over time to enemies hit.

Camouflage Armband: Stealth - When used, this skill lets the player change outfit to a Ghillie Suit for a brief period of time. Surveillance - An indicator in the game will appear on the screen if there are any enemies nearby. Breathing Easy - If the player has not suffered any damage yet, they will gradually recover health.