PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass has new mythic outfit at 100 RP, here is how to get

Highlights PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass is set to begin on March 17.

When you get 100 RP points in the game, you become eligible for a mythic outfit.

The outfit is called String Ensemble Outfit and comes with a headgear.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 is just around the corner but that would be only after the current season ends. The PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass is ending on March 15, which means you still have some days left to complete your missions and collect pending rewards from this season. And after the season RP gets over, the RP section will be frozen for two days. The PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass is scheduled to kick off on March 17 and there is a special reward awaiting you when you reach one of the highest levels.

In every season's Royale Pass, you have two choices, the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. And to collect rewards under each, you need to complete missions through which you earn RP points. The more your RP points, the higher your rank will be. But getting 100 RP points seems like a daunting task. That is because the reward that you get after reaching this stage is a big one. With the Season 18 Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile is introducing a special reward and it is called the String Ensemble Outfit.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 RP Rewards

The String Ensemble Outfit is a mythic outfit that is designed in line with the theme of the season. Season 18 is a part of the PUBG Mobile Update 1.3 that brings the Hundred Rhythms Mode. It is a music festival styled season update, which is why the ammo, skins, and outfits remind you of the theme. The String Ensemble Outfit can only be unlocked when the player manages to get 100 RP points in the Royale Pass. There is also a String Ensemble Headgear that comes along with the outfit. So, how can you get 100 RP points in the upcoming Season 18?

When you go to the RP section, you instantly get 10 RP points for just logging in. Then, you have daily missions and challenge missions in the game that you need to finish to get more RP points. There are four daily missions, each having 30 RP points up for grabs. And these missions expire after 72 hours. So, if you duly complete three daily missions, you will have 90 RP points by the end. Then, you have the 10 RP points that are rewarded to you automatically. This means you can easily collect 100 RP points in the game. And you can then use these RP points to collect the String Ensemble Outfit and the String Ensemble Headgear for yourself.

The PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass is scheduled to kick off on March 17, and like always, there will be two paid tiers for the RP. You can either spend 600UC (Unknown Cash) for the Elite Pass or go for the Elite Pass Plus, which will cost you 1800UC. The rewards for the next Royale Pass season in PUBG Mobile are said to include Heavenly Cadence Set outfit, Electronica Hearts skin for guns, and more.