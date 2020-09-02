PUBG Mobile suspends over 2.2 million accounts in a week for using cheats, hacks

Highlights PUBG Mobile in a tweet said it banned over 2.2 billion accounts for using cheats or hacks.

The accounts banned majorly used x-ray vision or wall hacks and auto-aim.

Apple recently featured PUBG on App Store after the termination of Epic Games.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile has suspended over 2.2 million accounts and over 1.4 million devices for using unfair means or cheats to play the game. In an anti-cheating announcement on Twitter, PUBG said, "From August 20th to August 27th, 2,273,152 accounts and 1,424,854 devices have been permanently suspended from accessing our game."

The tweet further noted the hacks that players used that led to the suspension of their accounts. 32 per cent of players were banned for using x-ray vision or wall-hacks, 27 per cent used auto-aim or aim-bot, 12 per cent used speed hacks, and 22 per cent were banned for unspecified reasons.

As per a report by Screen Rant, it makes a huge difference if the device is banned and not the account. This is because players can be banned forever from playing with the device they were caught cheating with whereas account bans can be worked around by simply creating a new one.

PUBG Mobile has a dedicated anti-cheating division that continuously monitors players that have been reported for using unfair means. A ban from PUBG can last for 10 years.

In related news, Apple recently gave PUBG a boost by featuring PUBG's ad on the front page of the App Store. The ad read, "PUBG Mobile's New Era" and stated that the iconic battle royale is getting a total makeover.

The move came shortly after Epic Games, PUBG's biggest competitor Fortnite's developer was terminated from the App Store as a result of not complying with the App Store policies. For users who do not have Fortnite downloaded, Fortnite developers will no longer be able to submit new apps or updates.

While Fortnite went ahead by releasing its Season 4 for Android users, Apple in a statement said, "We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store. We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic comply with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they've followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused. Instead they repeatedly submit Fortnite updates designed to violate the guidelines of the App Store. This is not fair to all other developers on the App Store and is putting customers in the middle of their fight. We hope that we can work together again in the future, but unfortunately that is not possible today."