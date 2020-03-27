PUBG MOBILE to now get a Library map, another new game mode with future update

Highlights The next update to PUBG MOBILE will bring a new Library map.

The new map will also bring a new gameplay mode.

Players will be allowed to use all the weapons in PUBG MOBILE in this mode.

PUBG MOBILE has completed two years of its existence and in the rather long life it has had, it can be credited for changing the mobile gaming industry. Console quality gameplay is now available for everyone on their phones and with every passing month, there's some kind of new content for players to enjoy. Currently, the 2nd year celebrations are underway with a special amusement park addition but it seems that the developers are preparing for the next major update soon.



The Chinese version of PUBG MOBILE has just got a new update for its beta players and it seems that PUBG MOBILE will be getting an indoor map for the first time. The map is called Library and according to the popular PUBG MOBILE tipster Mr.Ghost Gaming, the map will tag along a new gameplay mode. The map will have multiple levels for players to exploit and it helps the new gameplay mode in a massive way.



Speaking of the new gameplay mode, players will be let to fight in a team against another team. In order to fight each other, the game will let players cycle through all the ammunitions in the game. Every weapon can be upgraded and used to eliminate the rival team members. Once the best weapons are used, players will be left to fight out the final rounds with the pistols and shotguns. The last round will be fought with the frying pan to let the remaining player win.



Given that the update has only reached the Chinese beta version of PUBG MOBILE, it could be a while before the global version of the game gets to see the update. That said, the Library map seems to be inspired from the Call Of Duty Mobile maps and it will let players experience a different kind of battle in the game.



Currently, PUBG MOBILE is celebrating its second anniversary and to let players enjoy, the game is giving more rewards to players. The Erangel map has now received a new amusement park where players can go with their squad and earn some in-game rewards with the in-game video games. While some of them focus on reaping the rewards, other will have to watch out for enemies closing in and taking out the players. Players can escape the location with a special ejector seat mechanism in the middle of the park.

