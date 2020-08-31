PUBG Mobile update with Erangel 2.0 map coming on September 8

Highlights PUBG Mobile is getting the Erangel 2.0 map next month after a long wait.

It will bring new elements and new designs to the map.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map is also bringing a community event with up to $100 UC up for grabs.

The long-awaited Erangel 2.0 map is rolling out on PUBG Mobile on September 8. The second edition to the Erangel map is going to be a new take that will bring new elements, new areas, and a new competition called the "Dawn of a New Era". PUBG Mobile players are getting a chance to win up to 30,000 UC in the event, which started on August 28 and is underway.

Before I tell you about how you can win those 30,000 UC, which is worth $100, let me detail what you will get with the new Erangel 2.0 map on PUBG Mobile. First, there is a huge makeover in the design of the buildings, such as the Quarry, Prison, Mylta Power. The bushes, trees, and trenches are getting more refined in terms of their looks. There will be abandoned tanks, barricades, and parks. You are also getting new weaponry with the update, including the M1014. The Cheer Park is also something that has undergone changes with the Erangel 2.0 map.

Now that the details about the Erangel 2.0 map are out of our way, let me tell you what you need to do enter the Dawn of a New Era community event. But beforehand, keep this in mind that it is meant for people who have been playing PUBG Mobile for a while and have become quite adept at it. If you are someone who has just begun playing PUBG Mobile or maybe not so good at it, this event may not be for you.

For all those pro-gamers, here is what you need to know:

There are going to be three different categories wherein you can flaunt your previous experiences with the Erangel map -- one of the prerequisites for enrolling yourself for the competition. These three categories are -

Favourite Chicken Dinner memory (Screenshot of Clip)

Favourite screenshot on Erangel

Favourite Erangel video clip

These categories do not have strict criteria as in the screenshot could be of you winning the game or just hanging out with your teammates within the Erangel map. These clips and screenshots can be posted on social media websites (Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram) with the hashtag #PUBGMErangel.

Each category will see a winner, a runner-up, and a second runner-up. The winner gets UC worth $100, the runner up is rewarded $50 UC, and the person who lands the third rank will get $25 UC after the competition is over. The winner also gets to see his clips or screenshots featured in tweets posted by PUBG Mobile official social media accounts. It sounds like a big deal getting that international recognition. So, all of you who want to prove their mettle in gaming should sign up for the competition and win it.