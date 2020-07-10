PUBG Mobile was down on iOS alongside Spotify, Tinder: Here is why

Highlights PUBG Mobile, Spotify, TInder are crashing on iOS for most users globally

The Facebook SDK for iOS is to be blamed for the wide outage on iOS.

PUBG Mobile has issued a statement that it is working to resolve the issue.

PUBG Mobile went down for iOS users globally on Friday evening. Several users took to Twitter and Reddit to report the outage that has impact global users of the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG Mobile. The developers of PUBG Mobile have acknowledged the issue and taken to Twitter to assure the impacted users that they are working to resolve the issues. Apparently, the outage is said to be not limited to just PUBG Mobile but it has also impacted other iOS apps, including Spotify, Tinder, and Pinterest among others.

On Twitter, PUBG Mobile wrote: " Dear players, we are aware of the current problem encountered by iOS users. This issue is happening to multiple apps and games on the iOS platform and we are actively looking into solving it. Thank you for your patience!" The official Twitter account retweeted the original post to iterate the issue is still very much prevalent and is being worked on.

A laundry of apps has been impacted by a bug that is caused by the Facebook SDK, as per some reports citing experts. This is the second time Facebook SDK for iOS has caused other apps such as Tinder, Pinterest, Spotify, and PUBG Mobile to crash on the iPhone. Earlier in May, a similar problem happened that rendered most apps on iOS useless for hours.

The crashing problem is affecting online apps but they work normally when the device is offline, which should be a respite to some users who, say, want to access offline music on Spotify. Although in the offline mode, some of the functionalities of the impacted apps are misbehaving.

According to DownDetector.com, majorly impacted apps include PUBG Mobile, Spotify, and Tinder in nearly all regions as the Facebook SDK has been acting up since Friday morning. Facebook has already acknowledged that the SDK for iOS is causing software problems and that it is looking into the matter. Since the Facebook SDK is used by Spotify, Tinder, Pinterest, and PUBG Mobile for logins, they are severely affected by the outage.

Facebook has not said anything on when the SDK will be fixed. Other app developers have cited similar reasons why their app began crashing on iOS. We will update the article when Facebook fixes the SDK for iOS and after other developers too have rectified the issues on their apps.