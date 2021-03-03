PUBG: New State India release likely as Hindi version spotted in website code

Highlights PUBG: New State website has a Hindi version that is hidden for now.

This may mean the upcoming battle royale game may be released in India.

Previously, Krafton had seemingly said PUBG: New State release in India is not in the pipeline yet.

PUBG: New State is buzzing right now. It is the upcoming mobile title from the makers of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds set in the year 2051 with futuristic maps and gadgets. But while the rest of the world is excited about it, those in India have had almost no reasons to rejoice. That is because of the ban on PUBG Mobile that was imposed last year. Even Krafton, the company behind the PUBG IP, apparently said that the launch of PUBG: New State for India is not in the pipeline yet as the entire focus is on the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. But there might be something cooking. The code of the PUBG: New State website has a folder that shows there will likely be a Hindi version.

The website of PUBG: New State - newstate.pubg.com - has a directory under assets marked "hi.js". This is essentially a javascript for the Hindi version of the website. Inspecting this folder reveals a full-fledged Hindi counterpart of the English website of PUBG: New State where each and every title, phrase, and text is translated into Hindi. There is the mention of the privacy policy, launch offers, and the features of PUBG: New State all in the Hindi language. But, surprisingly, Hindi is not listed as an available language on the front-end website, meaning it is not activated yet. The Hindi version was first spotted by Gemwire.gg and India Today Tech was able to independently verify it.

It is plausible to think the Hindi version of PUBG: New State is meant for India. The maximum number of Hindi-language speakers reside in India, although the Devnagri script, which the website seems to be written in, is also what forms the Nepali language. It is just speculation because the folder on the website is named "hi" - an abbreviation for Hindi. But despite having the Hindi version, PUBG: New State is not accessible in Hindi and that is largely because of the deadlock between PUBG Corporation and the Indian government. The latter has not specified if it has plans to lift the ban or allow the launch of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile called PUBG Mobile India that is heavily censored. Although, the government thinks PUBG is an example of a violent and addictive game.

PUBG Corporation's parent company Krafton was recently quoted as saying, "We are not planning to launch New State in India yet." According to a report by a South Korean website The Guru, Krafton wants to focus on the launch of PUBG Mobile India first. "It is true that India has been excluded from the pre-registration of New State," the company told the publication. But these statements also suggest, at the same time, Krafton may consider releasing PUBG: New State in India in the future. It is just the company is unsure about it, thanks to the Indian government's directive.