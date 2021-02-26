PUBG: New State is latest mobile game from creators of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, 5 things you should know

Highlights PUBG: New State is the latest mobile title from the makers of PUBG.

PUBG: New State is the new mobile title from the makers of Playerunknown Battlegrounds, coming soon to Android and iOS platforms. It is the official name for what has so far been known as PUBG Mobile 2, the next leap in the PUBG universe. And since PUBG: New State is an anticipated sequel to one of the biggest battle royale mobile games in the world, it raises the stakes for what it will have to deliver. Krafton, the company that owns the PUBG IP, has already started receiving pre-registrations from Google Play Store (although not in India), while the iOS pre-registrations are said to be introduced soon. PUBG: New State will bring PUBG characters to the forefront more than ever, besides providing a platform for the propagation of the lore further.

It is all exciting right now that Krafton is bringing something that will break the monotony that may have seeped among the players. PUBG Mobile, the original game, was launched way back in 2017 and over the time of three years, it has grown to become a global and cultural phenomenon for players and communities. But it has been the same battle royale mode that a plethora of other apps now offers. Be it the Epic Games' Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile, or Garena Free Fire, this gameplay strategy has become old. With PUBG: New State, things are very much likely to change, at least in terms of several elements that make for the best battle royale experience. To make you understand better, below are five points about the PUBG: New State.

-- Krafton has mentioned some of these things in the app description of PUBG: New State on Google Play Store. PUBG: New State is set in 2051 where "anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other." It is similar to the post-apocalyptic theme that Hollywood has made hundreds of movies on. "With next-generation mobile graphics, PUBG: NEW STATE delivers the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands," reads the description.

-- PUBG: New State is built around the survival of 100 players who are supposed to engage in the battle until one player or one team remains in the game. The Blue Zone has been improved to shrink even faster, forcing players to run for weapons, vehicles, and consumables "to gain the upper hand". There will be the title of "Lone Survivor" in the game that will be awarded to the last-standing player or the team.

-- The biggest additions are the drones and deployable combat rolls in the game that will refresh the gameplay for players who need to stay longer in the game. And because of these new things, the battle royale mode will see significant changes in the gameplay.

-- The PUBG: New State will likely have a new map called Troi, with massive 8x8 km open worlds with several vehicles spawning in both Classic and Arcade modes. The players will also be able to customise their guns in the middle of a game, giving more customisation options and bend the rules of battle royale even further. The developers say the gunplay will look more realistic and dynamic in the game. All of these new graphical elements will leverage the new Global Illumination technology.

-- PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studio, which owns the original IP of Playerunknown's Battlegrounds and is a part of South Korea-based Krafton. PUBG Studio is also behind the PC and console versions of PUBG while PUBG Mobile is the mobile title that does not belong to PUBG Studio. It was developed by one of China's biggest tech companies, Tencent and was published to different app marketplaces in different countries. This was primarily the reason, according to the Indian government, why PUBG Mobile was banned in India. The linkage to China, however, was later removed when PUBG Corporation, a part of Krafton, snatched publishing rights of PUBG Mobile from Tencent Games for the Indian market. With Krafton as the developer and the publisher of PUBG: New State, there is some possibility this game may arrive in India.

PUBG: New State is now up for pre-registration while a launch date is still awaited. There is a dedicated and video trailer that you can check out in the meantime.