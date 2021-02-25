PUBG: New State is new game from PUBG Mobile makers, now listed on Google Play Store

Highlights PUBG: New State comes as the successor to the PUBG Mobile.

It is set in 2051 with new maps, new weapons, and drones.

The Google Play Store listing for PUBG: New State is now live.

PUBG: New State will be the sequel to the smash-hit battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The new game is set in 2051 where you see a lot of drones hovering over buildings and landscapes on the map, dynamic gunplay, massive 8x8km open worlds with combat rolls, and enhanced graphics. The game has now been listed on Google Play Store by Krafton along with a lengthy release note that introduces the game. PUBG: New State is the official name for PUBG Mobile 2, the launch of which was leaked a few days back. The listing for Android phones is available with pre-registration while it is expected to be listed on the iPhone App Store soon.

According to the Google Play Store listing of PUBG: New State, the new game will is built around the survival of 100 players who will have to fight until one player or one team remains in the game. The Blue Zone will shrink even faster in the new game, forcing players to grapple for weapons, vehicles, and consumables "to gain the upper hand". There will be the title of "Lone Survivor" in the game that will be awarded to the last-standing player or the team. PUBG: New State will bring a new map that is set in 2051 where "anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other." It is similar to the post-apocalyptic backdrop that we have seen in several movies.

PUBG: New State will be based on the next-generation survival, by which the developers mean the players will have to collect a variety of tools and weapons, including drones and combat rolls in the game to stay longer in the game. there will be massive 8x8 km open worlds with several vehicles in both Classic and Arcade modes. The players will also be able to customise their guns even more while the gunplay will look more realistic and dynamic in the game. All of these new graphical elements will leverage the new ultra-realistic graphics powered by Global Illumination technology. "With next-generation mobile graphics, PUBG: NEW STATE delivers the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands," said PUBG: New State maker Krafton in the Google Play Store listing.

Will you be able to play PUBG: New State in India?

It is too early to say anything whether Krafton will release the PUBG: New State in India or not. However, considering the Google Play Store listing in India, it is possible the game may have been given a pass. PUBG Mobile, which will soon become an old-generation mobile game, is banned in India. So, it will be interesting to see whether the government gives a nod for the launch of PUBG: New State or whether this upcoming game will meet the same fate as its predecessor.