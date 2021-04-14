PUBG New State to be available for testing in second quarter of 2021, but do not get too excited

Highlights PUBG: New State may arrive in the alpha testing phase in the second half of 2021.

The game will be available to a limited number of users.

It is very unlikely Indians will get a chance to apply for alpha testing.

PUBG: New State, the brand-new battle royale game from the makers of PUBG, is probably coming this year. There is anticipation around the game, even more in India where PUBG Mobile is banned, but enthusiasts are hopeful New State may see a release. A particular date has not been available so far. But a new piece of information from the makers paints a bright picture of the launch of PUBG: New State. The alpha testing of PUBG: New State will begin in the second half of 2021, the company has announced.

On its Facebook page, PUBG New State announced that the company will host alpha tests for the game during Q2 2021. But these tests will be available in a "limited" number of regions. Simply put, some early versions of PUBG: New State will be available on a very limited number of users and these users could be from anywhere. Rest assured, none of the users will be from India because the pre-registration for the game was never open for users here in the first place. So, keep a check on your excitement because it is possible you will not be able to play PUBG: New State during the alpha tests.

PUBG: New State, in its Facebook post, also said that it does not have "more details around the release date." This means that we are not quite sure about when this Battle Royale will finally arrive for everyone -- in the stable channel. Some reports previously suggested that PUBG: New State will come later this year.

According to the app description on Google Play Store, PUBG: New State on Google Play Store. PUBG: New State is set in the year 2051 where "anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other." It is similar to the post-apocalyptic theme that Hollywood has made hundreds of movies on. "With next-generation mobile graphics, PUBG: NEW STATE delivers the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands," reads the description.

The PUBG: New State game is based on the strategy where 100 players have to engage in the battle until one player or one team remains in the game. There will be a Blue Zone, and it has been improved to shrink even faster, forcing players to run for weapons, vehicles, and consumables "to gain the upper hand". There will be the title of "Lone Survivor" in the game that will be awarded to the last-standing player or the team.

Inside PUBG: New State, you will have a new map called Troi. It is a massive 8x8 km open world with several vehicles spawning in both Classic and Arcade modes. The players will also be able to customise their guns in the middle of a game, giving more customisation options and bend the rules of battle royale even further. The developers say the gunplay will look more realistic and dynamic in the game, thanks to the new Global Illumination technology.