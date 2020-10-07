PUBG owner now talking to Airtel to bring back PUBG Mobile to India

Highlights PUBG Corporation is reportedly talking to Airtel for distribution rights in India.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in the month of September.

PUBG Mobile saw a meteoric rise in downloads between June and August in India.

India is a crucial market for some of the biggest tech companies operating globally. Which is why after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile, the consequences seem poor. According to a survey, the global downloads of PUBG dipped by over 26 per cent in September, owing to the ban in India. Once the top contributor to app charts, PUBG Mobile has moved down in the position ladder but the company is determined to bring it back. Reportedly, PUBG Corporation, based in Korea, is talking to Bharti Airtel for the distribution rights of PUBG Mobile in India.

Entrackr reports, citing a source privy to the development, that PUBG is in an "early conversation" with Airtel over handing out the distribution rights of the uber-hit battle royale PUBG Mobile in India. "The gaming platform is also busy in raising a lean team in India. It has been interviewing candidates with experience of under 4 to 6 years," the source told the publication. The fresh development comes against the backdrop of the Korean company's discussions with Reliance-owned Jio Platforms, which, according to the publication, have been shelved for good.

PUBG Corporation is deeming the ban an unfortunate move -- it even broke its deal with China's Tencent over distribution rights of PUBG Mobile in India after New Delhi banned the app over security concerns. The ban was largely focused on the ownership of the PUBG Mobile app, which, then, belonged to Tencent, which is a China-based conglomerate. India's tussle with China over the border episode eventually ended up impacting the app ecosystem of India, wherein a large number of Chinese apps were booted between June and August.

The ban imposed by New Delhi stymied PUBG Mobile's global growth. According to Sensor Tower, the app installs for PUBG Mobile stood at 10.7 million globally, down from 14.6 million in the month of August. The survey said June, July, and August were the best months for PUBG Mobile in India, after which the ban came into effect in India. India contributed 30 to 35 per cent to PUBG Mobile's overall downloads in the past four to five months. Of all the lifetime downloads of 734 million of PUBG Mobile, India contributed 24 per cent or 175 million till June.