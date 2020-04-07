PUBG Season 7: Dinoland, moving trains, and more coming on April 22

Highlights PUBG is getting a reworked Vikendi map.

It will show a reworked dinosaur park called Dinoland.

It will be released on April 22.

The PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, is getting the Season 7 with an overhauled Vikendi map. In a tweet, PUBG has teased the Season 7 with some major giveaways, including a reworked Dinoland and moving trains in the backdrop. This is a follow-up to a previous tweet from PUBG that showed some glimpses of the upcoming changes to the Vikendi map. It will be released to PC Live Servers on April 22, the creators announced. But it is not certain as of now when the Dinoland will arrive on PUBG Mobile, which is currently being played in the Season 12.

PUBG has been looking to wrest its gamer base in its fight against Call of Duty: Mobile, which rose to fame in a short while. Now, PUBG is devising changes to its existing maps to bring somewhat fresh areas for gamers to explore. In February, PUBG creator introduced the Karakin map and announced that there will be design makeovers coming to the existing maps, Vikendi being the first one among them. The Vikendi map has been rotated and infused with moving trains to give a dynamic effect, in addition to the dinosaur park called Dinoland. Dinoland, specifically, will be detailed extensively as a decoration that will also include large bones on display.

Moreover, the snow in the Vikendi Snow Map will be reduced in a manner where it would seem to have melted. But there will still be a reasonable amount of snow in the map. The Vikendi map will also be laid out in a rather peculiar manner that might seem new to gamers. Other elements in the map are also likely to have been modified slightly to introduce some changes and break the monotony for gamers. That being said, PUBG has not clarified if Season 7 will fix some of the most common bugs that gamers have decried repeatedly. Several users have complained in replies to the tweet that PUBG gameplay has been marred with several bugs.

Recently, PUBG Mobile was said to get an indoor map resembling that of a Library for the Chinese version. There will also be a new gameplay mode, including wherein the ammunition in a team can rotate between the team players. The update was introduced as a part of the Season 12 that is underway for the PUBG Mobile. There will also be some in-game rewards for players in both Chinese and global versions of the PUBG Mobile.