PUBG Update 7.2 brings controversial Bots, Ranked Mode, and other features to PC

PUBG is adding a rather controversial element to its PC version with the new update. The PUBG Update 7.2 brings bots to the PC servers, the introduction of which to battle royale games has been criticised by prolific players. Bots, or rather the AI-powered opponents, leave less scope for seasoned players to win against the rookie players in the game, which is what PUBG wants to achieve. In a blog post, PUBG developers have said they want to minimise the "widening skills gap" between veteran players and the newcomers. The PUBG Update 7.2 also brings several other features as well, such as Ranked Mode, Weapon & Armour Balance.

The addition of bots, PUBG Corporation, says will be aimed at training the newcomers in the game, who "are being eliminated early with no kills - and oftentimes with no damage dealt." The skillsets between the new players and the ones with quite some experience are different, leading to a "challenging environment" for the newcomers. Bots have previously been introduced to Fortnite and Apex Legends battle royale games, attracting huge criticism from experienced players. Since PUBG Corporation is unleashing bots a little late, it has learned a lesson or two on how these bots will be managed in the gameplay.

PUBG says bots will appear in normal games and should begin appearing less with the increase in a player's skillset. "We'll be adjusting the balance, intelligence, and functionality of bots as time goes on," said PUBG developers in the blog post. These changes, for example, include the ratio of bots in each match will depend on the player's skills and matchmaking pool in each server, limitation on bots for joining just the Normal games, limited actions for bots (such as walk, run, crouch, prone, shoot, low height parkour, swimming, parachuting and looting), fighting with bots will result in mission achievements, and the changes in Bot spectate and Death Cam.

Ever since the bots were introduced with the Update 7.2 for PUBG servers, veterans have decried the move, and even posted negative comments about the feature on social media. PUBG, however, is determined since the rookies will get an opportunity to test and enhance their skills, importantly necessary for increasing the user base.

The PUBG Update 7.2 also brings the Ranked Mode, which lets up to 64 players to play in both TPP and FPP squads. These matches will not have Bots in them, but PUBG has released certain requirements for these games to start. The objective of the Ranked Mode will be to test and increase the rank by playing against the best players in the world. It will be randomly played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps and have its own game settings. The Ranked Mode settings include - overall increase in item loot spawns, no crossbow spawns, removal of the red zone and motor glider, and the increase in the timing and speed of Blue Zone.

Besides, the PUBG Update 7.2 for PC also brings the Weapon & Armor Balance for players. This feature essentially means that the characteristics of a certain weapon type chosen by a player will influence the tactics of the gameplay. This will help "make sure one particular weapon isn't seen as overpowered." For weapons, the reload time for M416, M16A4 and SCAR-L have been increased, according to the blog post. In the Armor department, the destroyed vest will not disappear now, unlike the previous times. "In addition, vests will continue to provide 20% protection and slight aim punch reduction once destroyed." The inventory space will also not diminish.

PUBG has held back Gas Can improvements with this update since there was an issue found with the feature. Apart from this, the UX and UI of the PC game have also been updated with a new navigation menu and colour tweaks.