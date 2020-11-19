PUBG Update 9.2 brings dirt bike, driver shooting, and new Battle Bride Pass

Highlights PUBG has received a new update under the Update 9.2.

This update brings a new Dirt Bike and Driver Shooting mode.

The PUBG Update 9.2 also introduces the Battle Bride Pass.

PUBG players have another reason to cheer up. After announcing the PUBG Mobile India for Indian players, developer PUBG Corporation is now rolling out the PUBG Update 9.2 that brings several new features and a new vehicle. This update is meant for PC and console players, including those in India. The biggest reason why you will like this version is the introduction of a brand-new Dirt Bike that is a light version of the Motorbike and will spawn on all maps except Karakin. You will also see the new driver shooting mode and improved weapon balance adjustments.

The new Dirt Bike is a single-seater, which means that you cannot have one of your team members in the sidecar. It brings an individual clutch system that will rev the engine and an improved suspension for offroading. This vehicle will be available inside all maps excluding the Karakin map. The Dirt Bike will also be available in Normal and Custom matches and inside the Training Mode in all the eligible maps such as Erangle and Miramar. The Dirt Bike will also let you perform stunts like a wheelie or a switchback, keeping in mind that the maximum speed is 130kmph.

Since there is a new vehicle that is making the battle royale game interesting, there is also a new mode. The new feature is called Driver Shooting, which allows the driver to aim and shoot enemies in the match. This is one of the most-requested features that is making its debut finally. This mode allows the driver to hold and fire sidearm weapons while you are driving and maintaining control over the vehicle you are driving. But since there are too many things, the weapon reload response is a little delayed. Several sidearm weapons are available for the Driver Shooting mode but you cannot see all of them working right now.

The list below shows all the sidearm weapons that will work with the new Driver Shooting mode:

Deagle

P18C

P1911

P92

R1895

R45

Skorpion

Flare gun

Sawed-off (Sawed-off can only be equipped by drivers on Bike-type vehicles.)

Alongside, PUBG Corporation is introducing the Battle Bride Pass, which brings an entire battle centred around a single character rather than a theme. This Battle Bride Pass is based on Sadiya Qureshi, the hero from Karakin's lore featured in PUBG motion comics. There are 15 levels in this new pass and it progresses independently from the Survivor Pass. The Battle Bride Pass will run for 28 days from the date of purchase.

You can read more about the new features, new vehicle, and more information on the Battle Bride Pass on the PUBG website.