Qualcomm and Asus are making that special phone for gamers

Qualcomm is holding its annual event in December to possibly unveil the Snapdragon 875 chipset. This chipset will likely be the most advanced one that a slew of Android phones will subsequently rock. Especially, the gaming phones that are supposed to have the latest and fastest processor. Now, Qualcomm is planning to launch its own gaming smartphone before the year ends.

According to a report by DigiTimes, Qualcomm is partnering with Asus to build its first gaming phone. Not much is clear about how this partnership will play out, but we can expect Asus in a mentor's role for Qualcomm's ambitious device. The Taiwanese company has an impressive amount of expertise on the mobile phone gaming industry -- its ROG brand is a hit among gamers -- which is what Qualcomm can use for its gaming phone.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is the latest example of how technologically far a gaming phone can go. The smartphone has a 144Hz display, impressive cooling tech, robust hardware for intensive gaming, and a powerful battery to juice all that up. It is possible the gaming phone from Qualcomm ends up getting the ROG logo, giving the ROG community an unprecedented reason to rejoice.

For the hardware, Qualcomm is likely readying the Snapdragon 875 chipset, which means performance is not going to be an issue for the US-based chipmaker for its gaming phone. The design of the phone is also not available, but Qualcomm already uses reference designs to manufacture chipsets. It is possible it might just patent one or even buy it.

The report has said the partnership between Qualcomm and Asus was forged before Nvidia announced it is acquiring ARM. Why are suddenly talking about Nvidia and ARM you might ask?

ARM is a semiconductor company that publishes blueprints of how a chipset should be designed and then develops the integral components of these chipsets. Chipmaking companies such as Qualcomm, Samsung, MediaTek, and Huawei design their chipsets using ARM's designs, thereby, requiring licenses. Nvidia, another chip manufacturing company, bought ARM, which means it will have the final authority on the licensing of chip designs. Nvidia's motive behind this acquisition is largely related to the company's unfulfilled dreams of making it big in the mobile phone industry.

Nvidia is the dominant GPU provider for PCs and laptops, but smartphones never relied on the company's GPUs. The company even tried making System-on-Chips (SoCs) but the business did not take off expectedly. With ARM now under its umbrella, Nvidia might dip its toes into the smartphone chipmaking business where Qualcomm is a big name. Its plan to launch a gaming phone might turn out controversial (and even disadvantageous) for Nvidia, which is why it will be interesting to see what direction this entire cogwheel setup will move.