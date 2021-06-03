Qualcomm and Asus' gaming phone definitely exists and may launch soon

Highlights Qualcomm was rumoured last year to be working on a gaming phone.

Last year, when Qualcomm was about to introduce its new flagship processor, which, back then, was dubbed Snapdragon 875, rumours were also rife that the chipmaker would launch a special gaming phone in partnership with Asus. Now this phone has apparently emerged on the TENAA certification website in China, rekindling the fact that there is going to be a gaming phone from Asus that has got Qualcomm's special attention. It is very likely this Asus gaming phone will use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, but what is not clear is how involved Qualcomm will be.

The TENAA listing, as pointed out by Technology Edge on Twitter, shows this Asus phone is codenamed VODKA and bears the model number ASUS_I007D. This phone will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display but other specifics such as the refresh rate are not available. Given this is going to be a gaming phone, at least a 120Hz refresh rate on the display makes sense. There will be a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel front camera on the phone. The listing shows the design of the cameras is very similar to that on the ROG Phone 5. The phone is 9.5mm thick and weighs 217.7 grams, according to the listing.

All of that somehow falls in line with what you expect from a gaming phone, but the battery may be a turnoff for buyers. If we believe the TENAA listing, the Asus and Qualcomm's phone will have a 3840mAh battery with a dual-cell arrangement. This kind of battery capacity is nearly half what you get on the ROG Phone 5. But, there is going to be support for fast charging on the phone. The phone will have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and it will run Android 11. And interestingly, the phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back, despite having an AMOLED screen.

The jury is still out on what this phone will be called or how different it will be from the existing Asus ROG Phone models. A rumour, however, has interestingly hinted that this phone could be a part of the Asus ZenFone 8 series, which the company recently launched in Taiwan and some other markets. Asus is expected to launch the ZenFone 8 series in India in the coming weeks. The ZenFone 8 series currently has the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip phones, both having the Snapdragon 888 processor inside for top-notch performance.