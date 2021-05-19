Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778G chipset that will power Xiaomi, Realme, and more mid-range phones this year

Highlights Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform has been announced at the chipmaker's annual Qualcomm 5G Summit.

At its annual 5G Summit, Qualcomm announced the all-new Snapdragon 7-series 5G Mobile Platform, Snapdragon 778G. The chipmaker said during the unveiling that the new Snapdragon 778G would address the growing demand from OEMs or short for original equipment manufacturers for access to premium features at more accessible rates.

Several manufacturers have already announced that they will launch phones powered by the new Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform at launch. The OEMs include Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi. Smartphones running on Snapdragon 778G are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2021.

The new Snapdragon 778G is said to be a slightly toned-down version of the Snapdragon 780G chipset that was announced earlier this year. However, one big difference between the two chipsets is that the 780G is based on a 5nm node while the 778G is based on a 6nm node.

Talking about the features, the Snapdragon 778G gets triple ISP support and adds capabilities where users can record from three lenses at once. Though, it will be interesting to see how OEMs build this feature into their devices. The chipset will also support 4K HDR 10+ videos. The new Snapdragon 778G also gets Wi-Fi 6 speeds and is based on Qualcomm's Kryo 670 CPU paired with the Adreno 642L GPU.

Out of all the OEMs that have announced phones based on Snapdragon 778G, Honor has revealed that its upcoming Honor 50 smartphone series will pack the new chipset. Realme has also announced that its first smartphone, codenamed Quicksilver, will be the first to debut with a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Additionally, Qualcomm also announced new features in the Snapdragon X65 5G modem that it says will come in handy during the global 5G expansion. The chipmaker also announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G M.2 Reference Designs for enhancing 5G adoption across industry segments, which means products like PCs, Always-Connected PCs (ACPCs), laptops, Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs), XR, gaming and other mobile broadband (MBB) devices.