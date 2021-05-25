Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 for affordable Windows laptops and Chromebooks

Highlights Lenovo has already confirmed plans to launch a new device with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 platform.

The new platform supports Qualcomm FastConnect Subsystem, Bluetooth 5.0, and LPDDR4 memory.

The new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is based on 8mm process tech.

Qualcomm has announced an update to its Snapdragon 7c compute platform that was initially launched in 2019 for entry-level Windows laptops and Chromebooks. The all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform brings improvements, including enhanced camera and audio capabilities, integrated LTE connectivity, enterprise-grade security features, and battery improvements.

Qualcomm says that the first device based on the all-new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is expected to be commercially available this summer. Lenovo is one of the first OEMs to confirm that it will launch a device with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 comes with integrated 4G and is based on an 8mm platform. It features a 64-bit Kryo 468 CPU with clock speeds up to 2.5GHz. The company also claims devices based on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 can deliver up to twice the battery life than most competing platforms. The chipmaker also adds that devices based on 7c Gen 2 can deliver up to 19 or more hours of continuous use. It comes with Qualcomm Adreno GPU and supports the Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, which can allow devices powered by the new platform to get peak download speeds of up to 600Mbps.

Talking about the capability of the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, Qualcomm says it allows users to create, capture, edit, and stream on their devices. It supports streaming 4K HDR media, using an up to the 32-megapixel camera for high-quality video conferencing, or utilising low-light video and photography and Hi-Fi Audio features. The platform support both Windows 10 and Chrome OS.

The company also announced the Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows that brings Snapdragon compute platform in a mini-PC form factor. "The Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows is a cost-effective way to jump-start your development efforts as more Snapdragon-powered Windows devices become commercially available. We will have more information rolling out over the course of the summer," the company said in an announcement post.

Announcing the new platform, Miguel Nunes, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said, "Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 brings the leading innovations of our compute portfolio to the next generation of entry-tier and affordable devices. Laptops powered by this platform will redefine mobile computing for education users, first-line workers, and everyday light consumers, enabling reliable and powerful devices that feature advanced AI and support for multi-day battery life. We are excited to bring this next generation upgrade to our entry-level platform for the very best mobile PC experiences."