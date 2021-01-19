Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 870 SoC for affordable premium phones, 5G supported

Highlights Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The Snapdragon 870 SoC offers fast performance for affordable flagships.

The chipset houses the Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor.

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 870 chipset. It has been announced as a follow-up to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset which features an enhanced Kryo 585 CPU prime core clocked at a speed of up to 3.2 GHz. Qualcomm claims the new Snapdragon 870 is designed to deliver even better performance across the board for "geared-up gameplay with insanely fast Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences". It also offers 5G at sub-6 GHz and mmWave, and "ultra-intuitive AI".

"Building upon the success of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus, the new Snapdragon 870 was designed to address OEM and mobile industry requirements," said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Snapdragon 870 will power a selection of flagship devices from key customers including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi."

Snapdragon 870 5G: What you can expect

With the Snapdragon 870 SoC, Qualcomm is promising fast performance with the help of its Kryo 585 CPU which is now clocked for even higher performance. The chipset is designed for powerful computing, and can deliver "top performance with maximum power efficiency."

Qualcomm is also offering Snapdragon Elite Gaming which it claims offers desktop-level rendering, hyper-realistic graphics, and real-time performance optimisation. These features work in tandem with Qualcomm's Adreno 650 GPU. Additionally, there's also support for features such as Qualcomm Game Smoother which reduces jank. There's also Qualcomm Game Color Plus and support for true 10-bit HDR gaming for improved color and contrast. The chipset also offers support for updateable GPU drivers for delivering optimisations for the latest games.

Apart from this, the chipset also brings with itself the company's 5th generation AI Engine. There's also the Qualcomm Hexagon 698 Processor with Hexagon Tensor Accelerator on-board for pushing up the AI computations to 15 TOPS. The chipset also supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology for improved charging speeds.

In terms of optics, the chipset houses the Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor which offers support for dual 14-bit ISPs. The chipset also offers a hardware accelerator for computer vision (CV-ISP). There's support for up to 200-megapixel photo capture.

Additionally, The Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 System on-board the chipset offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. For the former, the phone supports gigabit-class speeds (up to 1.8 Gbps) and low latency connections.