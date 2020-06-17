Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 announced, brings 5G and 120Hz display support to affordable phones

Highlights Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G has been announced

The new chipset promises to bring 5G to mid-range smartphones

The chipset also brings support for 120Hz displays

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 690 5G platform as its first SoC from the 600-series to come with a 5G modem onboard. Apart from housing the company's X51 5G modem, the chipset also houses Qualcomm's fifth-generation AI engine and brings support for new features such as 4K HDR video capture, promise of an incremental increase in CPU and GPU performance as well as support for 120Hz refresh rate displays.

The new chipset is Qualcomm's latest attempt to bring 5G support to a more affordable price point than ever before. The chip would initially debut on smartphones from the house of Nokia, Motorola, TCL among others.

Qualcomm has also revealed key details about the architecture of the new chipset. According to the company, the Snapdragon 690 5G is built using Samsung's 8nm fabrication process making it extremely thermally efficient. In terms of the configuration, it features eight Kryo 560 CPU cores and an Adreno 619L GPU.

As for the CPU cores, there are two performance Cortex-A77 cores running at 2GHz and six Cortex-A56 companion cores running at up to 1.7GHz. In terms of an upgrade, the chipset is claimed to offer up to 20 percent better CPU and up to 60 percent faster graphics performance when compared to the Snapdragon 675. The chipset can support up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and also promises support for recording in HDR10 format and running 120Hz displays.

The 5G modem onboard is the Snapdragon X51 which has been integrated into the chipset. This modem supports up to 2.5GB/s download and up to 660Mbps upload speeds over 5G networks. There's also support for technologies such as standalone (SA), non-standalone (NSA) modes and even the sub-6GHz bands.

As far as other connectivity features go, the chipset also supports Wi-Fi 6 via Qualcomm's FastConnect 6200 system, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2x2 MU-MIMO configurations. There's also support for India's NavIC satellite navigation system.