Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 SoC launched, bring support for ISRO's NavIC GPS, improved performance

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm has launched three new chipsets at an event in New Delhi. The chipsets have been announced for entry-level and mid-range smartphones and include the latest Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662, and Snapdragon 460 SoCs, which come as successors to last year's mid-range offerings that ended up becoming quite popular with smartphone buyers.

The company has informed that all three chipsets feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and are also the first to support ISRO's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) satellite positioning system.

The chipsets also bring with them other interesting features, including improved AI and imaging features.

Snapdragon 720G

The Qualcomm 720G offers the Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite, and brings support for features like jitter reduction, 10-bit colors with HDR, and AptX Adaptive audio codec. It also brings support for Qualcomm's FastConnect 6200 Wi-Fi subsystem, doubling Wi-Fi range and real-world speeds. There's support for Wi-Fi 6 with 2x2 MIMO, and a 4x4 MIMO X15 LTE modem that delivers Category 15 speeds up to 800Mbps over mobile networks. There's also dual SIM dual VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling.

For performance, the chipset is built using an advanced 8nm process and features two Cortex A76 cores at 2.3GHz and six A55 cores at 1.8GHz. There's an Adreno 618 GPU for "true HDR10 gaming", the same as the 730G. There's also a Hexagon 692 DSP for better on-device AI, and Qualcomm's Sensing Hub for always-on digital assistants.

The SoC can support cameras up to 192MP and can handle displays up to FHD+ (2520 x 1080) running at 90Hz/120Hz refresh rates. For battery performance, there's support for Quick Charge 4+.

Snapdragon 662

The Snapdragon 662gets a number of upgrades that help it become ready for 2020. It is powered by four Cortex A73 cores at 2.0GHz and four A53 cores at 1.8GHz, sat alongside the Adreno 610 GPU. For connectivity, it has an X11 modem that goes up to 390Mbps with 2x2 MIMO.

However, its main highlight is the support for the Spectra 340T ISP, which helps it support up to three cameras at the back. This will be the first time that a 600 series chipset for Qualcomm will be able to support this many cameras. For individual sensors, however, the chipset can handle sensors up to 48-megapixel, and can also handle HEIC photo and HEVC video formats.

The Snapdragon 662 can support FHD+ displays at 60Hz and even juice up phones using Quick Charge 3.0. The chipset has been fabricated using a 11nm node.

Snapdragon 460

Qualcomm's latest SoC in the series promises a performance boost of 70 per cent over its predecessor. Graphics performance has also been bumped up with the use of an Adreno 610 GPU for the first time in this series.

Much of this upgrade in performance is because Qualcomm is using Cortex A73 cores that go up to 1.8GHz. The SoC has again been fabricated using an 11nm process, with the chipset supporting Quick Charge 3.0, HEIF compatibility, and FHD+ panels running at 60Hz.

Interestingly, the Snapdragon 460 is rated to support cameras with up to 25-megapixel, which can be a maximum three in number.