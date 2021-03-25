Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile chipset to bring premium features to mid-range smartphones

Highlights Snapdragon 780G 5G comes with a 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple ISP.

It promises up to 12 TOPs of AI performance, which is a 2x improvement compared to its predecessor.

It also supports HDR10+ video capturing and the new 4K HDR with computational HDR capture.

Qualcomm has announced the latest addition to its 7-series portfolio with the launch of the new Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile chipset. The company says that the mobile processor will enable several premium-tier features focused on camera capabilities on mid-range smartphones.

As a highlight, the Snapdragon 780G 5G comes with a 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple ISP. The former will allow smartphone cameras to capture images from three camera-lenses simultaneously - zoom, wide, and ultra-wide lenses. Qualcomm says that the technology will enable users to capture images more seamlessly and effortlessly.

As for the latter, the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine on the Snapdragon 780G comes with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor and delivers up to 12 TOPs AI performance, which is a 2x improvement compared to its predecessor.

In addition, the new Qualcomm platform boasts of a new low light architecture powering professional quality photos in any lighting condition. Other camera improvements include HDR10+ video capturing and new 4K HDR with computational HDR capture.

Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon 7-series has powered more than 350 devices since its introduction more than three years ago. The Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile platform will continue this legacy, bringing premium experiences to the series for the first time ever.

As per the company, the new chipset will improve connectivity over all types of calls through features like AI-based noise suppression and better AI-based voice assistant interactions.

The Snapdragon 780G 5G also comes with a 2nd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub meant for audio processing through a dedicated low-power AI processor.

For gamers, Qualcomm promises a suite of select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features on the Snapdragon 780G 5G, including updateable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth gaming, and True 10-bit HDR gaming. The company says that the chipset will help enable next-generation gaming to be more broadly accessible to OEMs and consumers.

The new mobile platform by Qualcomm also makes use of an optimized Snapdragon X535G Modem-RF System for peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps on sub-6 GHz frequencies. Other notable features on it include Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology, Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Connectivity System and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Qualcomm expects the availability of commercial devices based on the Snapdragon 780G around the second quarter of 2021.