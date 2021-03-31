Rapido will now give free rides to people getting COVID 19 vaccines in Delhi NCR

Highlights Rapido is now giving free rides to people getting Covid 19 vaccines above the age of 45 in Delhi NCR.

The offer will automatically apply when people enter the pickup and drop location as one of the 12 hospitals listed below.

Eligible people applying for a ride above Rs 50 will get a hundred per cent off on the rides.

Rapido, on Wednesday, announced that it would give free rides to people getting COVID 19 vaccines from eligible hospitals in Delhi NCR. The bike taxi platform pledged its support to the COVID-19 vaccination drive through its Ride To Vaccinate initiative. Rapido notes that the initiative is aimed at providing a safe and accessible commute option to senior citizens eligible for vaccination across Delhi NCR. As of now, people above 45 years can avail themselves of the free rides if they get the vaccines from eligible hospitals. The offer will be auto-applied on Rapido Auto ride once the commuter chooses the designated hospitals as their destination and for pickups from these hospitals in Delhi NCR. The eligible hospitals are:

BLK Memorial Hospital, Pusa Road, Delhi,

Max Hospital, Patparganj, Delhi

Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi

Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Multispeciality Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh



SJM Hospital, Noida, Uttar Pradesh



Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



Civil Hospital, Gurugram, Haryana



Medanta -The Medicity, Gurugram, Haryana



Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, Haryana



Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, Haryana



Max Hospital, Gurugram, Haryana



Rapido noted that this is its Phase 1 of the Ride To Vaccinate initiative and that it will initiate its next phase by introducing Rapido Bike taxi service as part of the program, keeping in mind the younger population and their preferences of travelling, as other phases of vaccination continue to be announced throughout the country.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, "With the country undertaking the largest vaccination drive in the world, as a proud corporate citizen, we at Rapido, want to emphasise on the importance of vaccination among the elderly and those above 45, in the face of the pandemic. We are offering 100 per cent off on rides up to Rs 50 to all citizens in Delhi NCR eligible for vaccination in the current phase. Through #RideToVaccinate, we aim to remove any mobility barriers for the citizens to get vaccinated."

Last week, ride-hailing company Uber too announced free rides for citizens going for vaccines. However, the free rides will be deployed to help vulnerable citizens travel to and from authorised vaccination centres in the second phase of the vaccination drive. Uber noted that any Indian citizen above 60 and 45 plus age group with co-morbidities can utilize these free rides to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre through easily redeemable promo codes.



