Razer Blade 14 with Ryzen 5000 CPU launched as first-ever AMD-based gaming laptop by Razer

Highlights Razer Blade 14 has been launched at a starting price of $2,199 (~Rs 1.60 lakhs).

It features an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU for the first time on a Razer laptop.

It uses Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Razer has marked a historic change in its gaming laptop lineup with the recent launch of its Razer Blade 14. What the company deems as the world's most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop is, in fact, also its first-ever laptop to feature an AMD Ryzen CPU.

Announced at E3 2021 during Razer's keynote, the Razer Blade 14 marks the company's first of its kind deviation from its regular Intel processors. Along with AMD's latest Ryzen 5000 series CPU, Razer Blade 14 also uses Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.

Razer says that it has "maxed out all aspects of the Razer Blade 14" to offer "the ultimate AMD gaming laptop." Much of the focus is hence on the first of its kind processor on a Razer laptop. Here is a look at what this means for gaming enthusiasts.

Razer Blade 14 price and availability

Razer has launched the Blade 14 gaming laptop in a total of three configurations. The base variant that carries Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU has been priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs 1.31 lakhs). This will be the only variant featuring a 144Hz Full HD display.

Another model with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 will retail for $2,199 (roughly Rs 1.60 lakhs), while the premium variant with GeForce RTX 3080 will cost $2,799 (roughly Rs 2.04 lakhs). Both the models will come with QHD resolution with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

All the models will be available in a single Black colour option with a backlit green logo and green USB ports.

Razer Blade 14 specifications

As for the specifications, the Razer Blade 14 will come with a 14-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution display with up to 165Hz refresh rate on the premium models, while the base model will be restricted to the 14-inch FHD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate.

All the variants will be powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX octa-core processor with 16 threads and a boost clock of 4.6GHz. Razer Blade 14 runs Windows 10 Home and features 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz on all three models. For storage, the gaming laptop comes with a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.

Graphics are taken care of with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB VRAM and up to 100W power on the top model. The two more affordable variants come with GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 for the base and the middle variant, respectively.

For connectivity, the Razer Blade 14 offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 out port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack that can also be used for microphones. Razer Blade 14 also comes with an IR HD 720p webcam with built-in Windows Hello.

The gaming laptop is backed by a 61.6Whr battery that promises up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. There is a 230W power adapter in the box to charge it.

Other features include RGB lighting for the keyboard powered by Razer Chroma and support for N-key rollover. The laptop also features a precision glass touchpad that supports several gestures for Windows operations. Razer Blade 14 measures 319.7x220x16.8 mm and weighs 1.78kg.