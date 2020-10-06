Realme 100W sound bar launch tomorrow alongside 55-inch SLED 4K TV

Highlights Realme's first soundbar is launching in India tomorrow.

The event will also see the launch of the 55-inch SLED 4K TV.

Realme will also launch other products, including Buds Air Pro.

Realme is going big ahead of the festive season in India. In what could be one of its biggest events, the company is launching a slew of devices tomorrow at a virtual event. The company has confirmed it is bringing the Realme 7i to India tomorrow but what is interesting are the smart devices that will also see the light of day. One of them is Realme 100W soundbar that will join the 55-inch SLED 4K TV to offer a rich experience to buyers.

The Realme 100W soundbar system will have a soundbar and a subwoofer that will be responsible for cranking up the bass in the sound. This soundbar will go with the smart television that Realme is unveiling tomorrow. Realme wants to create a complete experience for people who are sticklers for the best quality entertainment. While the 55-inch TV with Realme's new SLED technology will be something buyers might be interested in, the soundbar will just elevate the sound experience. Not like the Realme TV does not have good speakers: it will have Dolby Audio tuned speakers, but the company wants to give more.

Realme is also launching the 7i in India tomorrow. The third smartphone in the Realme 7 series originally debuted in Indonesia a few weeks back. It is now headed to India after their pricier and bigger siblings, Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. The Realme 7i borrows some features from other members of the family, such as the 90Hz screen and a 5000mAh battery. The idea is to offer as many features as feasible at less price. The price will be officially unveiled tomorrow at the event.

What else will you see at tomorrow's event?

Realme is introducing Buds Air Pro wireless earbuds, Buds Wireless Pro neckband, an electric toothbrush, and possibly the new AIoT devices, including the smart camera. There is a lot of products to move our eyes around but their price will actually woo customers.